Priyanka Chopra wore a plaid skirt suit that looks like something out of Kate Middleton’s wardrobe

- source
- JNI/Star Max/Karwai Tang/Getty Images
- Priyanka Chopra and Kate Middleton both wore skirt suits to separate events on Wednesday.
- Chopra wore a plaid design by Michael Kors, which she paired with black tights and knee-high boots.
- Middleton wore a tweed design by Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with black tights and suede pumps.
Priyanka Chopra and Kate Middleton each have a unique sense of style, but their outfits on Wednesday suggest that they also have quite a bit in common.
Chopra was spotted during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday wearing a plaid skirt from Michael Kors’ upcoming collection.
- source
- JNI/Star Max/Getty Images
The suit consisted of a gray and black plaid blazer and a matching skirt with an asymmetrical hemline.
She completed the ensemble with black tights and knee-high boots that added a sleek edge to the look.
Middleton seemed to be on the same fashion page as Chopra on Wednesday, as she also wore a chic skirt suit while visiting the Mental Health In Education conference in London.
She opted for a tweed design by Dolce & Gabbana.
- source
- Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Middleton’s suit featured a double-breasted blazer and matching skirt. Like Chopra, she paired the look with black tights while a pair of suede pumps by Tods completed the look.
- source
- Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Skirt suits have become a staple in Middleton’s royal wardrobe. She wore her first skirt suit of the year back in January when she opted for a fuchsia design by Oscar de la Renta while visiting the Royal Opera House.
- source
- Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Chopra’s outfit also calls to mind the checked Smythe blazer Middleton wore to Basildon Sporting Village in October 2018.
- source
- Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Read more: Kate Middleton wore a $795 blazer that channeled one of Meghan Markle’s recent outfits
Chopra’s friend and Middleton’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle also wore a similar plaid blazer from Serena Williams’ clothing line during a visit to Australia in October 2018, proving that the three have quite a bit in common when it comes to their style.
- source
- Pool/Getty Images
Read more: Meghan Markle just wore a $145 blazer from her friend Serena Williams’ fashion line, and it’s already sold out