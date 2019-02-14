Priyanka Chopra wore a plaid skirt suit that looks like something out of Kate Middleton’s wardrobe

caption Priyanka Chopra and Kate Middleton channeled each other on the same day. source JNI/Star Max/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Kate Middleton both wore skirt suits to separate events on Wednesday.

Chopra wore a plaid design by Michael Kors, which she paired with black tights and knee-high boots.

Middleton wore a tweed design by Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with black tights and suede pumps.

Priyanka Chopra and Kate Middleton each have a unique sense of style, but their outfits on Wednesday suggest that they also have quite a bit in common.

Chopra was spotted during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday wearing a plaid skirt from Michael Kors’ upcoming collection.

caption Priyanka Chopra wore a skirt suit by Michael Kors. source JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

The suit consisted of a gray and black plaid blazer and a matching skirt with an asymmetrical hemline.

She completed the ensemble with black tights and knee-high boots that added a sleek edge to the look.

Middleton seemed to be on the same fashion page as Chopra on Wednesday, as she also wore a chic skirt suit while visiting the Mental Health In Education conference in London.

She opted for a tweed design by Dolce & Gabbana.

caption Kate Middleton wore a skirt suit on the same day. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton’s suit featured a double-breasted blazer and matching skirt. Like Chopra, she paired the look with black tights while a pair of suede pumps by Tods completed the look.

caption She went with a tweed design by Dolce & Gabbana. source Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Skirt suits have become a staple in Middleton’s royal wardrobe. She wore her first skirt suit of the year back in January when she opted for a fuchsia design by Oscar de la Renta while visiting the Royal Opera House.

caption Skirt suits have become a staple in Middleton’s wardrobe. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Chopra’s outfit also calls to mind the checked Smythe blazer Middleton wore to Basildon Sporting Village in October 2018.

caption Middleton wore a checked blazer back in October 2018. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Chopra’s friend and Middleton’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle also wore a similar plaid blazer from Serena Williams’ clothing line during a visit to Australia in October 2018, proving that the three have quite a bit in common when it comes to their style.

caption Markle has worn a similar plaid blazer before. source Pool/Getty Images

