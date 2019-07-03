Priyanka Chopra says her friend Meghan Markle has found her ‘calling’ in her life with Prince Harry

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meghan Markle. source Daniel Boczarski/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is friends with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview with ELLE Magazine, she said Markle “was always meant for big things.”

“It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it,” she said.

She added: “Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly met Meghan Markle at ELLE’s Women in Television dinner in January 2016, and the two quickly became friends.

In a new interview with ELLE Magazine, Chopra spoke about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, who has been keeping a low profile since she and Prince Harry welcomed their new son, royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“‘Megs … she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it.”

She added that she is a big believer in taking charge of your life, “but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in.”

“Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling,” she said.

It seems she thinks Markle may have found her calling in marrying Prince Harry.

This isn’t the first time Chopra has spoken publicly about her friend. In an interview with The Sunday Times in June, she called Markle a “progressive, modern girl,” and said they connected because of “how we see the world and as girls.”

“She’s what the world is today – a self-made woman who looks like each one of us,” Chopra said. “I mean, she’s stunning … but she is so completely herself.”

She also stuck up for her friend, who has faced negativity from tabloids in the UK and racist attacks from online trolls.

“I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate,” said Chopra. “But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.”