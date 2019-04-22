From movies to real estate, here’s how Priyanka Chopra reportedly made her fortune.

caption Priyanka Chopra at the 2016 Emmys. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, humanitarian, model, producer, and former pageant queen with an impressive $16 million estimated net worth.

In 2000 she won the title of Miss World, which made her an overnight celebrity.

She’s now working on multiple projects, including a web series and a memoir.

Priyanka Chopra has put in nearly two decades of work becoming the international star that she is today.

The Indian-born actress, humanitarian, producer, model, and singer first entered the public eye on the Miss World stage in 2000. She’s since starred in a number of Indian films, US films, started a production company, and more, building herself an estimated multimillion-dollar fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chopra’s net worth is an estimated $16 million and her annual salary is an estimated $10 million. And according to Yahoo! Finance, she’s worth $28 million. Here’s how Chopra made her money.

She started her career in the pageant scene.

caption Chopra won Miss World in 2000. source REUTERS/Jonathan Evans

Chopra won the 2000 Miss India competition when she was 17 and went on to win the 2000 Miss World title and the $100,000 cash prize.

She’d wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, but the Miss World win brought her immediate fame, and she pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

She became a successful actress in India.

caption Chopra in “Fashion” in 2008. source UTV Motion Pictures/IMDb

Chopra made her film debut in 2002 in the Tamil movie “Thamizhan.” She appeared in her first Bollywood movie in 2003, as Shaheen Zakaria in “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.” According to Box Office India, the movie made 45,13,12,500 Indian rupees worldwide (about $6.5 million).

Chopra went on to act in several profitable Bollywood franchises, including the “Krrish” superhero movies and “Don” crime-thriller series. Both titles were reported to be among India’s highest grossing films in 2006.

Her performance as aspiring model Meghna in the 2008 drama film “Fashion” solidified her status as a Bollywood superstar. The film was a commercial and critical success, bringing in 60 crore ($600 million) at the box office. Chopra won the Indian National Film Awards’ best actress award for the role.

She also worked as a TV host.

caption Chopra at the unveiling of “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” in 2010. source Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty

In 2010, Chopra hosted the Indian version of “Fear Factor,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.” The show was a hit with viewers and, according to The Business Standard, paid Chopra 0.8 crore (or a little over $100,000) per episode.

Chopra made money through modeling.

caption Chopra autographing photos at the Guess Loves Priyanka dinner in London in 2014. source David M. Benett/Getty

Throughout Chopra’s busy Bollywood acting years, she also modeled in numerous commercial and print advertisements.

In 2013, the creative director of Guess launched a campaign that featured Chopra in several ads that were distributed around the world, making Chopra the first Indian “Guess Girl.” The Economic Times of India reported that her one-year contract with Guess paid her an estimated 5 to 10 crore (between $700,000 and $1.5 million).

Chopra’s fame grew and caught the attention of US networks.

caption Chopra in “Quantico.” source ABC/Phillipe Bosse

She signed a deal with ABC in 2014 that landed her a starring role as FBI agent Alex Parrish in “Quantico,” a political drama series that ran for three seasons.

Forbes estimated in 2017 that Chopra pulled in an estimated $3 million per season. Although “Quantico” was canceled in 2018, it helped her become one of the highest-paid female television stars in 2016, alongside the likes of Sofia Vergara and Kaley Cuoco.

She made a name for herself in US films.

caption Chopra in “Baywatch.” source Paramount Pictures/IMDb

Chopra voiced Ishani in the 2013 Disney animated movie “Planes.” The movie brought in $240 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

In 2017 she acted alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron in “Baywatch,” playing the story’s primary antagonist. The movie didn’t do well with critics but still racked up an estimated $152 million worldwide.

Her next big movie was the 2019 comedy “Isn’t it Romantic,” in which she appeared alongside Australian actress Rebel Wilson. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed almost $45 million since opening on February 13.

She sang with Pitbull and Will.i.am.

Chopra released her debut single, “In My City,” with Will.i.am in 2012, and the song became the NFL’s official Thursday night football theme song. Chopra also released singles with Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.

Chopra’s had several lucrative endorsement deals.

According to India.com, Chopra earned 100 crores (more than $900,000 million) from product endorsements in 2016. Throughout her career, Chopra has appeared in print and video advertisements for brands including Pepsi, Nokia, Garnier, Sunsilk, Marvel Tea, and Nikon.

And Chopra’s no stranger to social media marketing, either. She’s plugged several online brands, such as Booking.com, Bumble, and Amazon, on her own Instagram page, where she has more than 36.7 million followers.

She’s the head of her own production company.

caption Chopra and her mother in a picture shared on Chopra’s Instagram page. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In 2015 Chopra founded production company Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother, Madhu Chopra. The film house, which is based in Mumbai, India, produces small-budget films, with 2016’s “Ventilator” being one of the most commercially successful. The movie, which had a budget of 3.5 crores (approximately $500,000), amassed 25 crores (approximately $3.5 million) at the box office, according to The Hindu.

Outside of the entertainment industry, Chopra is reportedly a smart investor.

Over the past decade, Chopra has made several real-estate purchases, including multiple flats, a New York penthouse, and a $14 million, 15-bedroom bungalow. She also dabbles in the tech industry: She reportedly made an investment in the popular dating app Bumble in October 2018 and has since plugged the company on her Instagram page.

She’s got a number of projects in the works.

caption Chopra is working on a web series, a memoir, and more. source Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Chopra isn’t slowing down anytime soon. In addition to working on films in the US and India, she’s started shooting a web series, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” for YouTube. She’s also writing a memoir, “Unfinished.”