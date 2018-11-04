Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her European bachelorette celebration ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra traveled to Europe to kick off her bachelorette celebrations with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and friends.

The actress shared plenty of photos and videos from her time in Amsterdam, which included food, drinks, and carrying Turner on her back.

Chopra, who got engaged to Jonas earlier this year, will reportedly get married in India in December.

Priyanka Chopra is living her best life as she prepares for her wedding to Nick Jonas.

The actress is currently in Europe for her bachelorette celebrations with close friends and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner (who has been engaged to Joe Jonas since October 2017) . Since kicking off the festivities, Chopra has taken to social media to share plenty of photos and videos.

In one photo, the “Quantico” star was all smiles and showing off her Tiffany & Co. ring.

She also shared a snap taken in Amsterdam with her “squad.”

In additional photos, Chopra donned a sash that says “Bride to Be,” and a headpiece.

Naturally, the celebrations included food and flaming drinks.

caption Filmmaker Shrishti Behl gave fans an insider look on her Instagram story/ source Shrishti Behl/Instagram

caption Priyanka Chopra and her friends opted for fancy drinks. source Shrishti Behl/Instagram

Chopra also spent plenty of time bonding with Turner, and even carried the “Game of Thrones” star.

“In heels … this is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days,” Chopra joked.

caption Chopra and Turner call themselves “The J Sisters.” source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

can’t wait to see priyanka and sophie get married ???? pic.twitter.com/j94SW4v02T — ellen (@dansaryas) November 4, 2018

The 36-year-old stayed cozy with fuzzy red slippers on the morning after partying.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in 2018. source Priyanka Chopra/Instragram

Prior to her bachelorette activities, Chopra stunned in a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt at her bridal shower. The celebration took place at a Tiffany & Co. location in New York and she was joined at the by her mom, Kelly Ripa, and Lupita Nyong’o, among other guests.

According to Us Weekly, Chopra and Nick, who confirmed their engagement in August, will tie the knot in India in December.

