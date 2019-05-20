Priyanka Chopra wore a ball gown fit for a princess on the Cannes red carpet with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore matching ensembles for an appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Chopra wore a princess-like tiered ball gown by Georges Hobeika and sparkly jewelry by Chopard.

Jonas was at her side in a perfectly matching white tuxedo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have quickly become one of the most famous celebrity couples, and their recent appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet proved they’re also one of the most stylish.

The couple stepped out for a screening of ‘The Best Years of a Life” on Saturday wearing matching ensembles.

Chopra turned heads in a billowing white ball gown by Georges Hobeika. The princess-like dress featured voluminous tiers of ruffles that extended out into a flowing train.

She paired the gown with a shimmering necklace and earrings by Chopard.

Jonas was at her side in a crisp white tuxedo that perfectly matched Chopra’s gown. He completed the look with a matching bow tie and black shoes.

The couple had another coordinating moment on Friday when they were spotted walking around the city. Chopra wore a flowy blue dress with a white belt and hat, while Jonas was at her side in a cream suit.

caption The couple was also spotted in more casual looks. source Iconic/Getty Images

They also dazzled during a Chopard event on Friday. Chopra wore a semi-sheer purple dress by Fendi, while Jonas opted for a classic black tuxedo.

