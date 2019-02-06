Priyanka Chopra says it was Nick Jonas’ idea to have their wedding in India: ‘I wanted to get married on some private island’

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Priyanka Chopra revealed that she originally wanted to have a destination wedding with Nick Jonas “on some private island, away from everything.”

The actress explained that the couple was “really stressed out” while considering the logistics, then Jonas suggested that they wed in Chopra’s home country.

“Nick just said, ‘Why aren’t we doing this in India? Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?'” Chopra told Fallon.

Priyanka Chopra said that she initially wanted to have a destination wedding, but Nick Jonas is the one who suggested that they exchange vows in India.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star discussed her lavish wedding festivities that took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

“I wanted to get married on some private island, away from everything,” Chopra said. “We were really stressed out about it because we thought Seychelles [an island nation located east of Kenya, Africa], Maldives [an island south of India], Mauritius [an island east of Madagascar], and nothing was working out.”

The 36-year-old actress went on to say that she and Jonas realized that some “logistics,” like figuring out how to fly all their guests to an island, wouldn’t be easy to execute. Eventually, Jonas said that they should consider India, which is where Chopra was born and built her career.

The couple exchanged vows during two elaborate ceremonies (a Christian one for Jonas’ religion and a Hindu one for Chopra’s faith) in December 2018.

Prior to getting married, they had a celebration known as the Sangeet, which Chopra described to Fallon as “the rehearsal dinner, but not boring.” During the ceremony, the two families participated in a song and dance competition.

“Because we’re really extra, we had a giant trophy,” Chopra said. “It looked like Coachella.”

After becoming husband and wife, the couple hosted a series of wedding receptions in Delhi, Mumbai, and North Carolina. They concluded with a family ski trip to ring in the new year and reportedly honeymooned in the Caribbean.

Watch the video below (Chopra talks about wanting a destination wedding at 1:06).

