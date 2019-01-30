Priyanka Chopra says her 200-person Indian wedding to Nick Jonas was ‘intimate’ for her culture

caption Priyanka Chopra and US musician Nick Jonas at one of their wedding receptions. source SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her wedding to Nick Jonas during an appearance on Wednesday’s “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

The actress said their wedding was “intimate” compared to other Indian weddings.

She said her mother wanted an even larger ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her stunning wedding to Nick Jonas.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress explained how her three-day wedding – which consisted of an Indian ceremony, a Christian ceremony, and a day of pre-rituals – was relatively “intimate” compared to other Indian weddings.

“Usually Indian weddings are like 1,000 people at least,” Chopra said. “We only had 200 people which was mostly just family because both of us have giant families. Because I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, about just family.”

Read more: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married – here’s everything we know about their elaborate wedding ceremonies

Chopra said her mom wanted her to have an even larger ceremony.

“My mother was so upset with me the whole time,” Chopra said. “She was like, ‘I need to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?’ So it was a whole conversation.”

Chopra and Jonas, 26, married in a Christian ceremony on December 1, 2018 and in a Hindu ceremony December 2.

The wedding festivities began even earlier with a welcome dinner for friends on Monday, November 26. According to the Hindustan Times, the couple also hosted a family puja – a traditional Hindu prayer ritual – on Wednesday, November 28.

Read more: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dazzled fans with several show-stopping wedding looks – see all their outfits

The couple celebrated Thursday with their Mehendi, a pre-wedding henna-applying ceremony, as well as the Sangeet, a musical evening marked by dance performances from both sides that marks the union of the union of the couple’s families.

The couple hasn’t finished celebrating just yet, either. They had a wedding reception in Charlotte, North Carolina in January 2019. The reception was held at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a restaurant owned and operated by the Jonas family.

Watch the full interview below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.