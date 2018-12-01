Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just tied the knot in one of two lavish ceremonies in India

caption Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now officially married.

The couple tied the knot in a Christian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India on Saturday.

Both Chopra and Nick wore designs by Ralph Lauren.

A second traditional Hindu ceremony is planned for Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officially tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India on Saturday during one of two wedding ceremonies planned for this weekend.

According to People, Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated the first Christian ceremony. A second Hindu ceremony is planned for Sunday to honor Chopra’s background.

caption The couple is having two lavish ceremonies. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Chopra and Jonas both wore designs by Ralph Lauren for the nuptials, as Lauren played a part in bringing the two together. The designer invited both as guests to the Met Gala in May 2017, where the two started their whirlwind romance.

All of the bridesmaids and groomsmen wore designs by Lauren as well. Nick’s brothers Joe, Kevin, and Frankie Jonas served as groomsmen alongside Chopra’s brother Siddharth. Chopra’s closest personal friends served as her bridesmaids.

caption The 2017 Met Gala brought the couple together. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

The wedding took place in the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace, which sits on 26 acres of land and is one of the largest private residences in the world.

caption The Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the largest private residences in the world. source H K Singh/Shutterstock

Vogue reports that the ceremony took place after a series of traditional Indian pre-wedding celebrations that started on Wednesday. These included a mehndi ceremony where the bride had henna tattoos place on her hands and arms, and a haldi ceremony meant to ward off evil spirits.

caption The interior of the wedding venue. source Taj Hotel Resorts and Palaces/Getty Images

Nick previously arrived in Delhi, India on Thanksgiving to spend the holiday with Chopra’s family ahead of the wedding festivities.