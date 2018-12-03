Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas played the newlywed game, and you’ll swoon at his perfect recall of their first date

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in two lavish ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, played the newlywed game with Vogue to see how well they know each other.
  • The couple nailed questions about where they officially met (which was an Oscars after party) and Jonas’ celebrity crush (singer Shania Twain).
  • When it came to naming what Chopra wore on the couple’s first date, the “Quantico” star said that she wore pants and a T-shirt.
  • Jonas went into even more detail, recalling that Chopra wore blue jeans, a white tank top, a black leather jacket, her hair parted in the middle, and a red lip color.
