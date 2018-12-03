Here are the first photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepping out as a married couple

caption The couple shared photos from their traditional Hindu pre-wedding celebrations on Friday. source Splash News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for the first time as a married couple on Monday.

The couple tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday.

The newlyweds were photographed in Jodhpur, India after tying the knot in two lavish ceremonies this weekend.

caption Media personnel and fans looked on adoringly. source Splash News

The “Quantico” actress looked elegant in a turquoise dress with golden floral detailing, while her new husband rocked a monochromatic ensemble with white sneakers.

caption Both kept it casual with chic sunglasses. source Splash News

They looked loved-up in their first public outing after their much-anticipated nuptials.

caption Priyanka Chopra accessorized with silver jewelry, white and red bracelets, and what appears to be a diamond necklace. source Splash News

Chopra and Jonas officially became husband and wife at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Chopra and Jonas’ friends and family were also spotted stepping out in Jodhpur on Monday – including the groom’s brothers. Joe Jonas and his fianceé, “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, were photographed with intertwined arms nearby.

caption According to recent reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are planning a summer wedding in France. source Splash News

Before the ceremony, the two held a lot of pre-wedding festivities with plenty of guests, which started on November 26 with a welcome dinner in Mumbai.

The three-day wedding consisted of two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, a traditional Mehendi and an extravagant Sangeet, a traditional musical celebration which brings together families of the bride and groom.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “And so planning out wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”

