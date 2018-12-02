Priyanka Chopra shares video of performances from her elaborate pre-wedding celebration with Nick Jonas

caption Priyanka Chopra shares the first video from her pre-wedding celebration with Nick Jonas. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married Saturday after dating several months.

After sharing photos earlier this weekend, Chopra shared video of their elaborate pre-wedding celebration on Instagram.

It shows Nick performing along with a glimpse of “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner at the wedding.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were married Saturday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India. But before they tied the knot, the two held a huge pre-wedding celebration Friday night.

The musical celebration, called the Sangeet, is often held a day or two before an Indian wedding and includes dance performances by family members as the two families join together.

Sunday morning, Chopra shared some video and photos from the event and it looks very elaborate. Take a look:

The video shows performances from Joe Jonas, family members, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra, too.

caption Nick Jonas’ brother, Joe, performs during the couple’s Sangreet. source @priyankachopra/Instagram

caption Chopra also performed in a stunning gown. source @priyankachopra/Instagram

The happy couple was also captured smiling during the video.

caption Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen laughing and smiling in a pre-wedding celebration video. source @priyankachopra/Instagram

If you look close, you can also spy new sister-in-law, “Game of Thrones” actress, Sophie Turner, next to her fiancé, Joe Jonas near the video’s start.

caption Sophie Turner can be seen in traditional Indian clothing alongside her fiancé, Joe Jonas. source @priyankachopra/Instagram

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual..and to see what each side had put together.”

“What a performance it was,” Chopra added. “Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.”

