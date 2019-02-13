Priyanka Chopra revealed Nick Jonas’ ‘mind-blowing’ romantic surprise for her right before their wedding

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushed about the “sweetest thing” that Nick Jonas did on the night before their wedding.

“The entire room was lit up and there were flowers everywhere making a path to the bathroom, and little gifts which had notes attached to them with his promises to me,” the actress recalled.

She explained that the notes had phrases like “I will always keep you safe” and “I will always respect you” written on them.

“It was so mind-blowing,” Chopra Jonas added. “I think all my bridesmaids were just sitting so depressed.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 during two lavish wedding ceremonies (a Christian one for Jonas’ religion and a Hindu one for Chopra’s faith) that took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. Recently, the “Quantico” star also revealed that it was Jonas’ idea to exchange vows in her home country.

After getting married, the couple held several wedding receptions to accommodate their friends and family. They went on to ring in the new year with their families and then honeymoon in the Caribbean. Even though fans might be wondering if the couple will be quick to start their own family, Chopra says that it will happen, but not just yet.

“We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work,” she told reporters at the premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic” on Monday, according to People. “So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

Watch the video below (Chopra Jonas talks about the sweet gesture at 1:00).