Priyanka Chopra said Nick Jonas told her something no man has ever said to her, and that’s the moment she knew their relationship was leveling up

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in July 2018. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

In a cover story for the January issue of Vogue, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the moment when she realized that Nick Jonas was different from men she previously interacted with.

During one of their dates in Los Angeles, Jonas said to her: “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.”

“As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition,'” the actress explained. “It’s always been the opposite.”

Speaking to Vogue for their January issue, the actress explained the exact moment when she noticed that he was different from other men she’s encountered.

While on a date in Los Angeles, Jonas told her: “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.”

The “Quantico” star elaborated, explaining that she was never complimented like that before. According to the story, it was “the moment [Chopra] felt a subtle shift” in their relationship.

“As a girl, I’ve never had a guy tell me, ‘I like your ambition,'” she said. “It’s always been the opposite.”

In the cover story, the pair also shared details about how their relationship evolved over the course of two years.

They started texting each other in September 2016 and met in real life in February 2017 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Jonas recalled being so taken back by her that he actually got down on one knee and said: “‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together wearing outfits designed by Ralph Lauren, but they still weren’t dating at that point. Chopra and Jonas’ busy schedules meant that they didn’t see each other again until the 2018 Met Gala.

caption Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Following the fashion event on May 7, 2018, Jonas invited the “Quantico” star to see a production of “Beauty and the Beast.” They met up at the Chateau Marmont and then had their third date on May 26, at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game. He called Chopra’s mother the following morning and told her that he wanted to marry her daughter.

The singer proposed with a ring from Tiffany’s in July 2018, while celebrating her 36th birthday. Now, they’re days away from having a lavish wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

According to Vogue, the couple will have two ceremonies, a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service led by Jonas’ father.

