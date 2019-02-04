Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent Super Bowl Sunday with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in a winter wonderland. See the photos.

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cuddled on a couch.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cuddled on a couch.
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went up to the mountains with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to spend a snowy Super Bowl Sunday.

The two couples shared some photos from their trip to Mammoth Lakes, California over the weekend. They were joined by more friends including actor Chord Overstreet, musical director Chase Foster, and artist and Chopra’s stylist Divya Sarkisian.

The group settled in seats dug into the fluffy snow, as well as a snow tower covered in Coors Light during the day.

Nick and Overstreet threw beers like a football.

Chopra shared photos in a “winter diaries” series that included her and Jonas cuddling in the snow, as well as a shot with future sister-in-law Turner. Turner is engaged to Joe, Nick’s brother.

Winter diaries.. family.

She also posted a photo curled up with husband Nick and captioned it “home.”

Home ????

Since their three-day wedding celebration in December, Chopra and Nick have been busy traveling.

They spent Christmas with Turner’s family in England, went on a family ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland to ring in the New Year, and spent some of their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

