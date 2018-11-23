Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a moment of PDA to mark their arrival in India before their wedding

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often post comments about each other on social media. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas packed on the PDA in India ahead of their fast-approaching wedding.

The actress took to social media on Thursday to share a photo of herself reuniting with her fiancé.

In response, Jonas commented with a heart emoji and shared a photo from their Thanksgiving celebrations.

“What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones,” he wrote.

The couple is reportedly days away from getting married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The lavish venue sits on 26 acres of land, is home to a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms. According to a source who spoke to The Sun’s Simon Boyle, Chopra and Jonas will host several events in India leading up to their wedding.

Recently, Chopra shared her wedding registry with Amazon, which has $14,000 worth of items, from a $1,995 spin bike to a $23 dog collar. The “Quantico” actress also posted plenty of photos and videos from her bachelorette party in Europe, which included a bridal spin on the “no pants” trend and tons of bonding time with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

