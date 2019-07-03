Priyanka Chopra knows her wedding to Nick Jonas ‘was very extravagant’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her lavish December wedding to Nick Jonas in the August 2019 issue of Elle UK.

The actress said that they had less than two months to plan, “so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh god.’ It was very extravagant.”

In an accompanying video for the magazine, Chopra Jonas said: “One of my most recent splurges was definitely my wedding.”

The couple exchanged vows in two ceremonies, a Christian one for Jonas’ religion and a Hindu one for Chopra Jonas’ faith at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. They also had pre-wedding events and multiple receptions following their nuptials.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows that her wedding to Nick Jonas was a lot.

“We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on December 1,” the 36-year-old actress said in a cover story for the August 2019 issue of Elle UK. “We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh god.’ It was very extravagant.”

Chopra Jonas went on to say: “Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine.”

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star and Jonas Brothers member tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies, a Christian one for Jonas’ religion and a Hindu one for Chopra Jonas’ faith the following day, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. They also had pre-wedding events and multiple receptions following their nuptials.

In an accompanying Elle UK video, Chopra Jonas said that she’s “mostly I’m a saver, but when I splurge, I splurge so much that everything I saved is kind of gone. So it’s not productive.”

“One of my most recent splurges was definitely my wedding,” she added.

The “Baywatch” star has opened up about the nuptials on several occasions. While speaking at the Women in the World Summit in New York in April, Chopra Jonas said that “it all happened so fast” and they didn’t realize how many things they had agreed to include in their wedding until it happened.

“We saw videos, and then the bill,” she said. “And we were like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool. Maybe we should have prepared this a little bit more.’ So that’s why it was that glorious. We weren’t prepared.”