Meet Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World and Bollywood star who’s dominating Hollywood and about to marry Nick Jonas

caption Priyanka Chopra went from Bollywood queen to Hollywood star. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, best known in the US for her role as Alex Parrish on the the ABC show “Quantico” (which lasted from 2015 to 2018).

Before starring on an American TV show, she was already a big deal in her home country of India. She was a major star in Bollywood and won the Miss World crown.

Chopra is good friends with Meghan Markle and celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa.

The 36-year-old is engaged to Nick Jonas and will tie the knot with the singer at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

2018 has been a significant year for Priyanka Chopra, from being one of the lucky celebrities in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding to getting engaged to Nick Jonas after a whirlwind relationship.

But of course, Chopra has a pretty great story in her own right. Since the premiere of ABC’s drama “Quantico” in 2015, she has been getting a lot of attention for becoming the first South Asian actress to lead an American series.

In 2016, she was named in Time’s new 100 Most Influential People issue alongside the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Leonardo DiCaprio.

When “Quantico” first premiered, most Americans had no clue that she was already a big deal in India. Not only did she place at the Miss India pageant, but she went on to win Miss World. She then had a successful career as a film actress in Bollywood.

In addition to playing Alex Parrish on “Quantico” until the show’s cancellation in 2018, she is involved in issues like education, hunger, and equal rights for women.

Chopra’s work takes her around the world, and her next stop will be her wedding to Jonas, which will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

Here’s the fabulous life and rise to fame of Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra’s parents were doctors in the Indian army, so the family moved often.

caption Chopra shared a childhood photo on Instagram. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka even attended the 10th grade in Boston, where she said she was bullied.

“It broke my spirit,” she told Glamour. “It made me question who I was. Why was it so uncool being Indian?”

She then moved back to India and her mother recalled Chopra transforming from a “carefree tomboy” into a “gorgeous female.” According to Vogue, the change in appearance led Chopra to attract boys, so her father put bars on the windows of the home.

“The house looked like a fortress,” her mom said.

Originally, Chopra wanted to be an engineer.

caption Chopra attended the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival. source Matt Carr/Getty Images

Before winning pageants, she considered being an aeronautical engineer for NASA.

In 2003, Chopra made her first Bollywood movie, “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.”

caption Chopra attended the Dubai International Film Festival in December 2013. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF

Chopra has starred in more than 50 Indian films, taking on the roles of a model, a boxer, and an autistic teenager.

In 2008’s “Fashion,” Chopra played a model and received backlash from the media, which accused her of trying to lose weight for the part.

caption She attended the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm Resort, and the Palm Jumeirah in November 2008 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Atlantis, The Palm

She said that she actually had to gain weight and then lose it as the film progressed. Since then, Chopra has been an advocate for positive body image, telling InStyle, “I believe in a woman having curves.”

She began writing an opinion column, “The Priyanka Chopra Column,” for the Hindustan Times in 2009.

caption Chopra won the leading role female award for her role in the movie “Fashion” at the 2009 International Indian Film Academy Awards. source Victor Fraile/Getty Images

She wrote several controversial columns regarding women’s lives and safety in the country. She also writes a column for Elle called “Pret-a-Priyanka.”

For a while, she was dating Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, but they broke up in 2011.

caption They were seen at a sporting event in Durban, South Africa. source Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2017, Chopra spoke candidly about her personal life and romance.

“I’m not someone who looks for love,” she said. “I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, ‘Why screw with a good thing?'”

Chopra’s mother entered her in the Miss India pageant. She actually placed second, but went on to Miss World and won.

caption The Miss World 2009 finals took place in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2009. source Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Chopra also shared a throwback on Instagram.

Chopra hosted the third season of India’s “Fear Factor.”

caption Chopra attended the Dubai International Film Festival in 2011. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF

News of her taking over hosting duties was revealed in March 2010.

She was appointed India’s official UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010.

caption Chopra spoke on stage during UNICEF’s 70th Anniversary Event in New York City in December 2016. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In 2017, she went to Zimbabwe to speak with child survivors of sexual violence.

Before “Quantico,” Chopra may have been best known to Americans for her song “In My City,” which featured artist will.i.am.

caption Her second single, “Exotic,” featured Pitbull. source Getty Images: Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer

It was the theme song for “Thursday Night Football” in 2013.

In July 2012, Chopra became the first Bollywood star signed by Creative Artists Agency.

caption Chopra launched her celebrity milkshake, “The Exotic,” at Millions of Milkshakes on July 25, 2013, in West Hollywood, California. source (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images)

“I am an actor so it did make sense to have representation in terms of movies or entertainment in any way,” Chopra told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everybody on my team thought that it made sense to be covered on the movie front as well. CAA was excited to come on board so we went with them.”

One of her more notable American movie roles was voicing an airplane in the 2013 Disney animated movie “Planes.”

caption Chopra at the “Planes” premiere in Los Angeles, California source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

She voiced the character Ishani, and the cast included stars like Val Kilmer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Brad Garrett.

In March 2015, it was revealed that Chopra landed the lead role in ABC’s “Quantico,” playing an FBI agent in training who finds herself in the middle of a terrorist attack in New York City.

caption The show premiered in September 2015. source ABC/Eric Liebowitz

To prepare for her “Quantico” role and make sure that she played the role of an agent realistically, she worked with actual FBI agents.

In 2016, she received the People’s Choice Award for favorite actress in a new TV Series for her role on “Quantico.”

caption The event took place at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. source (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

She was the first South Asian actress to win a PCA.

Chopra matched the red carpet with her 2016 Primetime Emmys look.

caption Her dress was designed by Jason Wu. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

That evening, Chopra and Tom Hiddleston presented the award for best director for a limited series, movie, or special.

Chopra has a tattoo on her wrist that reads “Daddy’s lil girl” in her father’s handwriting.

caption Chopra credits her father for a lot of her confidence. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Since losing her father to cancer in 2013, Chopra has often opened up about her dad and his influence.

“My father always told me, ‘You should not want to fit into someone else’s glass slipper. You should shatter the glass ceiling,'” Chopra told Glamour.

Chopra has been chosen as the face of many brands, including Pepsi, Nokia, Garnier, Nestlé, and Guess.

caption Chopra attended an Entertainment Weekly celebration that honored SAG Award nominees in 2016. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

She also became an ambassador for Pantene in 2016 and starred in their “Strong Is Beautiful” campaign.

In January 2017, Chopra won another People’s Choice Award.

caption Chopra was beaming with joy when her name was announced. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards

As an established star on “Quantico,” she won the award for favorite dramatic TV actress.

Chopra stunned at the 2017 Met Gala, with Nick Jonas by her side.

caption The theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between.” source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

She wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress. People wondered if Chopra and Jonas were dating, but they were just friends at that point.

She appeared as villain Victoria Leeds in the 2017 “Baywatch” reboot movie.

caption Chopra starred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. source Paramount Pictures

“I loved ‘Baywatch’ so much growing up,” Chopra told Marie Claire. “It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo-mo on the beach in Malibu – amazing!”

She started The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which currently covers educational and medical expenses for children in India.

caption In September 2017, Chopra and activist Muzoon Almellehan attended the Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards hosted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and Melinda Gates. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

“I can’t eradicate poverty, but at least for the people around me, I can help make sure no child is denied a dream,” she said in an interview with Glamour.

She is a spokeswoman for the UN’s Girl Up campaign and an ambassador for Girl Rising, the global campaign for female education.

caption Chopra wants girls to achieve their goals. source Getty Images

“I am joining Girl Up because I firmly believe in the campaign’s mission, that every girl, no matter where she is born, should grow up safe, healthy and empowered,” she said. “Every girl should have the opportunity to reach her full potential.”

Chopra is a huge fan of Instagram, on which she has more than 30 million followers.

caption Chopra shares selfies and photos from her travels. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra also has a second Instagram account for her dog, Diana.

Chopra now splits her time among New York, Mumbai, and Los Angeles.

caption Chopra’s mother joined her in Europe. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra went to Ireland to film the latest season of “Quantico” – which premiered on ABC on April 26, 2018. The show was canceled after three seasons.

She also traveled to England to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

During an appearance on NBC’s ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Chopra explained how she became good friends with Markle – and landed a coveted invite to the royal wedding.

According to Chopra, they met three or four years ago at an ELLE event and clicked right away. Since they both ended up in Canada filming shows – “Quantico” and Markle’s “Suits” – they would meet up and chat.

“I’m just really happy for a friend of mine,” she said.

Chopra and Jonas started dating in May 2018.

caption They walked the red carpet of the Met Gala separately. source Jamie McCarthy/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

They started texting each other in September 2016 and met in real life in February 2017 at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Jonas recalled being so taken aback by her that he actually got down on one knee and said: “‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

They attended the 2017 Met Gala together, but Chopra and Jonas’ busy schedules meant that they didn’t see each other again until the 2018 Met Gala. That’s when their relationship really took off and after three dates, Jonas realized that he wanted to marry her.

They got engaged in July, but didn’t confirm it until August.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often post comments about each other on social media. source Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Jonas told Vogue that he popped the question in Crete, Greece while celebrating her 36th birthday. The singer also said that Chopra was speechless and stayed silent for about 45 seconds before responding to his proposal.

Their families then met up in India to celebrate the engagement and share the news with fans.

Chopra also had an extravagant bridal shower, plus a bachelorette party in Europe.

The couple is set to wed at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at New York Fashion Week in September 2018. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The lavish palace has a five-star hotel and museum, and 347 rooms.

They’ll have two ceremonies, a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service led by Jonas’ father, according to Vogue.

