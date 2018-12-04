Priyanka Chopra wore an incredible Ralph Lauren bridal gown for her wedding to Nick Jonas, and people are loving it

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in custom Ralph Lauren on their wedding day. source People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Jodhpur, India, with both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

The first pictures from the Christian ceremony have just been revealed, and fans are loving the couple’s outfits.

Both bride and groom wore custom Ralph Lauren, and each outfit featured personal touches.

Chopra’s gown was accessorised with a 75-foot-long tulle veil.

For the Christian ceremony on Saturday, Chopra wore a gown she’d worked on with the luxury fashion brand.

Hand-beaded and hand-embroidered with floral and scroll motifs, the stunning gown featured scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar, which complemented the bride’s 75-foot-long tulle veil. It also featured a piece of her mother-in-law’s wedding dress.

A representative for Ralph Lauren told INSIDER the embroidery – which included pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals – took 1,826 hours to complete.

caption Chopra and Jonas during their Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday. They had a Hindu ceremony on Sunday. source People

The gown also featured 2,380,000 mother-of-pearl sequins. Chopra, 36, completed her look with custom Jimmy Choos.

There were eight personal words and phrases stitched into the gown including the couple’s wedding date, Jonas’ full name (Nicholas Jerry Jonas), and Chopra’s parents’ names (Madhu & Ashok), as well as “Hope,” “Family,” and “Love.”

Jonas, 26, wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up dress shoes. The inner lapel of the tuxedo had a small piece of lace from his bride’s dress sewn in, embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan,” which means “My Life.”

Ralph Lauren is a fashion house that has particular meaning for the couple, as in the early days of their relationship, Chopra and Jonas attended the 2017 Met Gala as guests of the designer.

“For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years – one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece,” Chopra told People. “I was blown away.”

Needless to say, the couple’s wedding look has been very well received by fans, many of whom commented their approval on social media.

