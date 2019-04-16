Priyanka Chopra shared her secret to career success, and said it can be applied to other life decisions too

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her secret to career success and said that it can be applied to other life decisions, too.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her secret to career success, and said it can be applied to other life decisions, too.

“It’s always very scary to take new strides in people’s careers,” Chopra Jonas, who’s promoting her partnership with Bumble Bizz, told INSIDER. “I’m always a believer of never having just one plan. Don’t ever put all your eggs in one basket.”

The 36-year-old actress went on to say that she always has multiple strategies on the backburner, in case one doesn’t go as planned.

“I’m a believer of having at least a plan A, a plan B, and a plan C whenever I make career strides so that if one doesn’t work out, I always have something else to fall back on,” Chopra Jonas told us. “And by that, I don’t mean career choices, I mean ways to get to your destination, like the plan of action to get to your destination. It shouldn’t just be the one plan that I’m going to apply to this one place and if I get the job it’ll be great.”

She added: “People put too much pressure on one opportunity. You have to create various opportunities for yourself.”

Long before catching the attention of American fans with her leading role as Alex Parrish on ABC’s “Quantico,” Chopra Jonas starred in more than 40 Indian films. Now, she has established herself as a global star. Aside from taking on roles in movies like “Baywatch” and “Isn’t It Romantic,” Chopra Jonas has also been recognized for her activism.

In 2016, she was included in Time’s 100 Most Influential People list. She’s also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, a spokeswoman for the United Nation’s Girl Up campaign, and an ambassador for Girl Rising. In addition, Chopra Jonas started a nonprofit organization called The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

More recently, she married Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, starred in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker,” and teamed up with YouTube for a special called “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.”

She’s currently working with Bumble Bizz (in which she’s also an investor) to find an intern to help with upcoming projects as part of her production company that she launched a few years ago called Purple Pebble Pictures. Even though Chopra Jonas juggles multiple things at once, she believes that women have an advantage when it comes to getting things done.

“I think as women, we have an edge,” she told us. “We can multitask and do everything with excellence. I get very excited about the life that I have right now and I don’t take it for granted. I love the ability to conquer various things at the same time.”

Chopra Jonas continued: “I’m not afraid of not sleeping, traveling a lot, and prioritizing what I need to prioritize because I like the idea of being able to do multiple things and be good at them. But that’s just me, [it] doesn’t necessarily have to be the standard of success or excellence. I think even if people do just the one or two things at the same time and you do it well, that counts.”