Priyanka Chopra put a colorful spin on the sheer dress trend during a night out with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday in coordinated outfits.

Chopra wore an Elie Saab design with sheer panels, black lace detailing, and strips of bright colors.

Jonas was at her side in a black tuxedo by Dunhill.

The couple attended the gala in support of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, who were honored for their work with the organization.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have established themselves as one of the best-dressed couples in Hollywood. Their most recent couple ensemble fused classic styles with recent trends.

The newlyweds stepped out for the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing sleek, coordinated outfits.

Chopra wore an Elie Saab gown with angled sheer and lace panels throughout. The halter dress also featured strips of eye-catching colors and sequined detailing between the panels for a bright twist on the sheer dress trend.

She paired the gown with jewels by David Webb.

Jonas was at her side in a classic black tuxedo by Dunhill, which he accessorized with a matching bow tie. His mostly black ensemble perfectly complemented the dark lace detailing on Chopra’s dress.

Jonas revealed on Instagram that the two were in attendance to support their friends Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, who were being honored during the ceremony for their work with Learning Lab Ventures.

This isn’t the first time Chopra has donned a colorful Elie Saab design, as she also wore a shimmering rainbow dress by the designer to Bumble’s India launch party in December 2018.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 during a lavish multi-day celebration in India, and it looks like their couple style is still going strong well into 2019.

