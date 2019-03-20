Priyanka Chopra put a playful spin on the sheer-fashion trend in a $1,370 polka-dot top and skirt

caption Priyanka Chopra has a signature glamorous style. source Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra put a playful spin on the sheer-dress trend in New York City on Tuesday.

The actress was photographed arriving at a taping of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Chopra turned heads in a black, see-through, long-sleeved blouse and matching tiered midi skirt, both embellished with small white polka dots. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star completed the chic look with a pair of black stilettos with sculptural bow ankle straps from Christian Louboutin and a black mini handbag from Medea.

Both the heels and purse are still available online for $1,195 and €572 (about $649 in US dollars), respectively.

caption Chopra also accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses. source Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

The sheer tulle top and skirt are pieces from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s Fall 2018 collection. Chopra opted to swap out the black bow on the original shirt – tied around the high collar and fastened with an ivory rose in the front – for a white tassel necklace.

She also wore what looks like a black leotard with a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps under the blouse and skirt.

The blouse currently costs $495 at retailers like Barneys New York while the skirt, which cost $875, is sold out online.

Chopra, who has been promoting her upcoming YouTube special “If I Could Just Tell You One Thing” in NYC this week, took a quick break from her signature glamorous style on Monday.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra threw on a $1,252 hoodie and sweatpants set with stilettos – a total departure from her usual glamorous style

The actress was spotted wearing a cream-colored hoodie and matching sweatpants-style trousers from Mandkhai, a London-based sustainable cashmere brand with a growing celebrity following.

caption The hoodie and trousers retail for $1,252 total. source Splash News

She accessorized the ensemble with red rectangular sunglasses, a $2,190 beige handbag from Akris, and $219.95 ankle boots by Tony Bianco.