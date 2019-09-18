Priyanka Chopra threw Nick Jonas an elaborate birthday party featuring custom football jerseys, Topgolf, and plenty of the singer’s own tequila

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. source Altaf Qadri/ApImages

Nick Jonas just turned 27.

To celebrate, his wife Priyanka Chopra threw the singer an elaborate birthday party with football, Topgolf, tequila, and cigars.

Nick, Joe, Kevin, and their friends played touch football at the home of the Chicago Bears wearing personalized “NJ” jerseys.

There was plenty of Villa One – Nick’s newly-launched tequila brand – on offer.

The Jonas Brothers’ audience in St. Paul, Minnesota also sang Nick happy birthday at their show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nick Jonas turned 27 on Monday, September 16.

The singer, actor, and entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday that he’d been lucky enough to share the celebrations with family, friends, and fans as he continues on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour across the states.

I’ve been lucky enough to celebrate my 27th birthday over the past couple of days with family, friends, and fans in Chicago and St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/JrqCKmiemJ — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2019

Nick also thanked his wife Priyanka Chopra who organized an elaborate series of birthday activities for her husband.

Read more: The Jonas Brothers wore $80,000-worth of matching Rolexes on ‘The Late Late Show’, and Nick’s was the most expensive

“My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved,” Nick tweeted along with a set of photos from the festivities.

My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved. pic.twitter.com/NXDfo0Gpnl — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2019

Football, Topgolf, tequila, and cigars

In the photos taken at Soldiers Field – home of the Chicago Bears – Nick’s friends and family are seen wearing custom red and blue jerseys with his initials emblazoned on the front.

In a photo of the couple, Chopra’s jersey simply reads “The Wife” on the back.

Nick and his brother Joe are then seen playing Topgolf – a game where players score points by hitting micro-chipped golf balls at giant dartboard-like targets on an outfield.

The pair are famously big golf fans – they go to the Masters every year, most recently on a private jet, because “tradition.”

Read more: Nick and Joe Jonas drank Coors Light and ate Popeyes chicken on board a private jet to the Masters because tradition

The last photo showed Nick and Chopra out on the town with an enormous birthday cake adorned with decals for his tequila brand Villa One, the brand’s slogan “Life as it should be,” and a bottle of the tequila on top.

Nick recently launched the brand with fashion designer John Varvatos, who helped him come up with the idea while they were on vacation in Mexico.

“When we brought our friends together over tequila in Mexico, we learned that we share the same values – enjoying time with friends and family, old and new, one glass at a time,” Jonas said in a statement given to Insider.

Read more: 15 celebrity-owned liquor brands, ranked by the price of a bottle

The singer posted a few more shots from the celebrations on Instagram.

That wasn’t all, though.

“The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage,” the singer tweeted.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!”

The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me Happy Birthday on stage. I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27! pic.twitter.com/HjuYfKcXPk — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 18, 2019

The video shows Chopra handing Nick a rose on stage before the Minnesota crowd breaks into “Happy Birthday” and a cake is brought out.

“It’s kind of ironic that I can stand and perform these songs for you and not feel embarrassed, but the minute you sing to me I feel very embarrassed,” Nick told the crowd.

Chopra led the birthday tributes on Instagram to her husband, too, posting a video montage of the pair of them with the caption: “The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

Meanwhile, Joe captioned a series of photos: “Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here’s a few of my favorite photos.”

And Kevin wrote: “Happy birthday @nickjonas hope today is filled with so much love and awesomeness!!!” alongside a picture of the two of them in concert.

The Jonas Brothers next take to the stage in Chicago for two nights at the United Center on Thursday and Friday.