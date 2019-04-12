Priyanka Chopra says she isn’t caught up on ‘Game of Thrones,’ but she’ll be watching for Sophie Turner: ‘It’s family, it has to be done’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she’s not caught up on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” yet, but she’ll be watching the season eight premiere on Sunday in support of future-sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who stars as Sansa Stark on the show.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she isn’t caught up on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” but she’ll be watching to support future sister-in-law Sophie Turner when the hit drama returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday.

The actress continued: “I’m very excited and no, I’m not caught up on it, but I’m super excited to watch. A few of my family [presumably Turner and her fiancé Joe Jonas, who both stepped out at the show’s New York City premiere earlier this month] have seen it and they refuse to tell anyone anything about it. But apparently, it’s movie magic, I can tell you that.”

Chopra Jonas and Turner, who stars as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” have been vocal about their friendship and refer to themselves as the “J Sisters.”

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas call themselves the J Sisters. source Sophie Turner/Instagram

Previously, Joe revealed that Chopra Jonas and Turner were friends even before they started dating their respective partners.

“They’ve gotten really close, and it’s really cool to see their friendship grow,” he told AOL in December 2018. “They were friends before we even met. Sophie shot ‘X-Men’ on the same lot that [Priyanka] shot ‘Quantico’ for a while, so they would spend a lot of time together, which made it even more special once Nick [Jonas] and Pri obviously got together.”

He added: “They have this camaraderie now that they feel is not only friendship, but it’s family. That’s what every brother wants. You want to have that relationship where everyone looks out for one another.”

Most recently, they starred in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker” with fellow J Sister Danielle Jonas, who has been married to Kevin Jonas since 2009. Turner was also part of Chopra Jonas’ bridal party and was present for her and Nick’s lavish wedding celebrations that took place in December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The stars have also attended sporting events together and spent the holidays with all their family members.