Priyanka Chopra put together a dream wedding registry that includes a $1,995 spin bike and a $23 dog collar

caption Priyanka Chopra built her dream wedding registry on Amazon. source Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Longchamp

Priyanka Chopra dropped her wedding registry with Amazon, and it has $14,000 worth of items.

The prices range from $23 to $1,995, and include cooking, travel, home, and pet accessories.

Chopra is asking her guests for inline skates, a “Wifey” sleep mask, and accessories for her dog Diana, among other things.

For those lucky enough to snag an invite to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ nuptials in Jodhpur, Rajasthan this month, picking out a wedding gift should be a breeze. The 36-year-old bride-to-be assembled a dream Amazon registry with a myriad of items, from the affordable to the decadent, and the hyper-practical to the fun.

“I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon,” the “Baywatch” actress wrote on Instagram. “They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!!! For wedding registry inspo, take a look at my guide.”

While most of us sadly won’t be attending, the registry also provides inspiration for non-celebrity weddings, whether people are looking to buy a gift or create registries of their own.

caption Keiser spin bike. source Keiser/Amazon

Chopra listed a little something for everyone, with items under the cooking, pet accessories, hosting, travel, home essentials, bed and bath, and fun and fitness categories. The price range is vast with everything from a $23 dog collar (for little Diana) to a nearly $2,000 spin bike.

caption Blueberry Dog Collar. source Amazon

“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I’ve selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours,” Chopra wrote on the website preceding the $14,131.86 worth of goods.

caption Ellie dog raincoat. source Amazon/Ellie Dog Wear

The list also illuminates a bit of the actress’ personality: some of the more fun items on the list include a tiny yellow dog raincoat, inline skates, and a “Wifey” silk eye mask.

caption Wifey silk eye mask. source Amazon/Classy Bride

You can see the entire list here.

