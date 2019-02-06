Priyanka Chopra put a sparkly spin on a classic white pantsuit

caption Priyanka Chopra bought some sparkle to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” source NBC/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra proved the pantsuit trend is here to stay in 2019 during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

She wore a white pantsuit by Teresa Helbig with sparkling crystal embellishments on the blazer and matching trousers.

Chopra also talked about her lavish wedding with Nick Jonas, revealing it was Jonas’ idea to hold the ceremony in India.

From Meghan Markle’s sleek black suits to Blake Lively’s menswear-inspired ensembles, celebrities made pantsuits one of the biggest trends of 2018.

Priyanka Chopra’s look on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” proves the trend is here to stay for 2019.

caption Priyanka Chopra wore a design by Teresa Helbig. source NBC/Getty Images

Chopra wore a classic two-piece white pantsuit by Teresa Helbig. The blazer featured a plunging neckline and sparkly crystal designs that continued down onto to the matching pants.

caption The suit featured sparkling crystal designs. source NBC/Getty Images

She completed the look with a pair of sleek white heels. The suit currently isn’t available for sale, but the designer’s full Spring/Summer Collection can be viewed online.

Chopra also shared a few backstage photos of the look to Instagram.

This may be Chopra’s most sparkling pantsuit yet, but it’s not the first time the star has worn a chic suit. She previously wore a white design by Danish label ST to the 2016 Time 100 Gala in April 2016, which she paired with black strappy heels.

caption She wore a similar white pantsuit in 2016. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

While on the show, Chopra talked about her lavish wedding with husband Nick Jonas. She revealed that she originally wanted to get married on a private island, but Jonas had the idea to hold the multi-day ceremony in India.

Watch her full appearance on “The Tonight Show” here:

