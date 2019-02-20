Priyanka Chopra does her own stunts — this is how she stays in shape

caption It is important for Chopra to stay in shape because she does all of her own stunts. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is an actress known for “Quantico” and “Baywatch.”

She’s also a Bollywood star.

She’s also made headlines this year for her relationship with Nick Jonas.

Chopra stays fit by practicing yoga, mixing cardio and conditioning, and doing her own stunts.

Whether you know Priyanka Chopra from “Quantico,” “Baywatch,” her work in Bollywood, or her lavish wedding to singer Nick Jonas, you probably know there is a lot out there to envy about her lifestyle.

Also worthy of envy is her workout regimen.

Chopra takes a realistic, low-key approach to exercise. Here’s what Priyanka Chopra does to stay in shape.

She does her own stunts

One way to stay fit? Perform all the punches, kicks, and chokeholds most people only see on TV yourself.

“I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts,” Chopra told Women’s Health magazine in 2016. “I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts.”

caption Chopra on “Quantico.” source ABC/Phillipe Bosse

She also does her stunts in heels, which she demonstrated on Live with Kelly in 2016. During the demonstration, Kelly Ripa called her “freakishly strong.”

She does yoga

In 2008, she told the Times of India she finds the practice both “relaxing and very energizing” and “great to keep your mind and body healthy.” She also said her workouts tend to last around an hour.

She skis

In December, Chopra posted several Instagrams of her hitting the slopes in Switzerland, along with Nick and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Skiing happens to be one of the best workouts a person can do – according to Time, alpine skiing combines endurance and resistance training, so it has the same physical effect as rowing or cycling workouts. Because of this, skiing has positive effects on the heart and circulation.

She mixes cardio and conditioning

According to Women’s Health Australia, Samir Juara, a trainer who has worked with Chopra, said she runs on the treadmill for about 15 minutes as a warm-up. Then, she moves onto strength and conditioning, which might involve push-ups, reverse lunges, reverse crunches, bench jumps, bicep curls, and planks.

She doesn’t devote too much time to exercise

Chopra is clearly fit. Still, she says she isn’t too obsessive about exercising.

“Life is just really fast-paced and you don’t have to kill yourself in the gym,” she told Women’s Health. “You don’t have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well.”