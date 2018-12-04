Priyanka Chopra wore a silver lehenga covered in sequins for her wedding reception with Nick Jonas

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended their wedding reception on December 4. source Altaf Qadri/ApImages

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot with two ceremonies in India – one a traditional Hindu ceremony and one a Christian wedding.

For their wedding reception, Chopra dawned a silver lehenga and layered necklaces.

Jonas wore a deep blue suit and jacket.

Priyanka Chopra wore two separate dresses for her Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies to Nick Jonas – and Tuesday, she introduced yet another one for a picture-perfect wedding reception in New Delhi.

The bride dazzled in a silver lehenga, a traditional full, ankle-length skirt often worn with a long or short, stitched and fitted blouse, and she draped it with a dupatta shawl. She paired the attire with plenty of jewels. Chopra sported a three-tier silver necklace, long matching earrings, and red and silver bracelets on both wrists. She completed the look with three white roses nestled in her hair and a deep brown lipstick.

caption Chopra dawned earrings, a necklace, and multiple bracelets. source Altaf Qadri/ApImages

For his part, Jonas also changed his outfit for Tuesday’s reception, wearing a deep blue suit jacket and black bow-tie.

caption She draped the lehunga with a long shawl, namely a dupatta. source Altaf Qadri/ApImages

Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner were in attendance.

caption Joe Jonas wore a navy suit over a black shirt, and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner wore a peach-colored lehenga. source Altaf Qadri/ApImages

Each wedding dress Chopra unveiled throughout the multiple celebrations were both intricate and laden with meaning. In the Christian ceremony Saturday, she wore a high-neck Ralph Lauren lace gown embroidered with more than 2 million mother of pearl sequins and a 75-foot tulle veil.

For Sunday’s Hindu ceremony, she wore a custom red Sabyasachi Mukherji lehenga that took 3,720 hours to make.

In both cases, she brought a sentimental touch to the look: The first gown included a piece of Jonas’ mother’s wedding dress, and eight personal words and phrases stitched on. The latter included the names of her parents sewn onto the skirt’s waistband in Hindi.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.