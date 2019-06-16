Take a look inside the headquarters of Procore, the $3 billion tech startup in Southern California that has the Pacific Ocean right in its backyard

source Procore

Carpinteria, California – a coastal town just 10 miles south of Santa Barbara – has brought in tourists for years, especially thanks to its claim as “the world’s safest beach.”

But lately, Carpinteria (or as some of the locals call it, Carp) has been attracting people for a different reason: It’s home to Procore, one of the hottest tech companies in the country.

Today, Procore is valued at $3 billion and employs more than 1,500 people worldwide.

We recently visited Procore’s headquarters to see what it’s like to work at a company that calls the Pacific Ocean its backyard. Here’s what we found.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Carpinteria, California – a coastal town just 10 miles south of Santa Barbara – has attracted tourists for years touting its claim as “the world’s safest beach.”

But lately, Carpinteria (or as some of the locals call it, Carp) has been attracting people for a different reason – it’s home to Procore, one of the hottest tech companies in the country.

Procore, which builds construction management software, was started up 17 years ago, but as founder and chief exec Tooey Courtemanche told Business Insider in a recent interview, things didn’t really take off for the company until 2012.

Today, Procore is valued at $3 billion and employs more than 1,500 people worldwide.

Read more: The CEO of this $3 billion Southern California software company says he never wants to have a major office in Silicon Valley

Between the beachside views and employee perks, Procore has also established a company culture that’s winning some attention. According to Glassdoor’s 2018 report of best companies to work for in the country, Procore was rated the fourth overall and second among tech companies.

We recently visited Procore’s HQ to see what it’s like to work at a company has the Pacific Ocean right in its backyard. Here’s what we found:

Procore’s corporate headquarters is located in Carpinteria, California, a beachside town just 10 miles south of Santa Barbara. The Southern California HQ houses over 850 of Procore’s more than 1,500 total employees.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

On the day we’re there, almost everyone I spoke to apologized for it being overcast. But with these incredible views right outside the office, who can complain about a little morning fog?

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Immediately upon stepping out of your car, you’ll notice it’s a dog-friendly campus.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

To bring your dog to work, you do need to go through a “Procore Pup Certification.” Some of the rules include no accidents or barking indoors, and no fighting with “furry friends” or coworkers.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

This nice pup, who we met later on our tour, had obviously been Procore certified.

Beyond the dogs, you’ll also notice how many employees take advantage of the pleasant, seaside weather.

source Procore

Inside Procore’s main lobby, the friendly staff greeted me.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

We also notice multiple sets of car keys sitting on the front counter. Those belonged to employees who are getting their car washed that day, one of the many perks offered by Procore.

Car washes at Procore aren’t free, but they’re affordable and super convenient.

In another nearby lobby resides a replica of the NASCAR racing car that Procore sponsors.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

In 2019, the construction software company will be the primary sponsor for NASCAR racer, Matt DiBenedetto.

Walking the hallways, we recognize its sleek design rivals even the hippest offices we’ve seen in Silicon Valley.

source Procore

There’s plenty of spaces around the office to have informal meetings and brainstorming sessions.

source Procore

Or, when formal meetings are a must, employees can choose a room with an ocean view.

source Procore

Photos capturing Procore’s history — which dates back more than 17 years — can be spotted on office walls.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

The photo in the center of this collage was from one of Procore’s family carnival days when miniature horses were brought in for kids to ride.

Artwork can also be found throughout the Procore’s office — which, since it’s a construction management software company, can often take on an industrial aesthetic.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

The whole office has a positive vibe.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

As one would expect in a trendy tech office, employees have an array of snack options to choose from, and can play classic arcade games in between meetings.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Employees do have assigned desks.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

But if the open floor plans become too much of a distraction, the office has several dedicated quiet zones.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Employees can also escape to comfortable couches and chairs to get their work done.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Or, if lounge chairs are preferred, Procore has those too.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Working from the succulent garden is always an option as well.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Procore’s HQ is broken up into multiple buildings, and so sometimes employees will have to walk through industrial garage doors to get to their next meeting.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Or, they may need to take one of the outdoor walking paths that connect all the buildings on Procore’s campus.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

One of the walking paths offers employees the chance to appreciate the waves below. Rincon Point — a famous surfing spot —is just south of Procore’s office and close enough for employees to paddle out on their lunch breaks.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Bikes are also available for employees, whether they just need to clear their heads after a long meeting or want to take a ride to Carpinteria’s main street for lunch.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

For employees looking to stay in shape, Procore has three different gyms — two on its main campus and a larger one across the freeway, which can be accessed via a company shuttle bus. Procore offers TRX, boot camps, and yoga classes for free to employees.

source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

Procore offers TRX, boot camps, and yoga classes for free to employees.