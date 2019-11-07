19 special-edition holiday gifts that help fight HIV/AIDS with every purchase

source (RED)

(RED) works with global brands to create limited-edition branded products that drive monetary contributions to the Global Fund – an international organization that fights to end the spread of AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

When you purchase a PRODUCT(RED) item, a portion of the retail price is given to the Global Fund where 100% of that money is used to combat and end the spread of HIV/AIDS specifically.

Many popular brands participate and design special edition (RED) products like Apple, PopSocket, Alex and Ani, Vizio, and more.

With the holidays and World AIDS Day (December 1) coming up, consider purchasing a PRODUCT(RED) gift for friends and family.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate the holidays, one commonality is buying a gift or two for your loved ones. This might be something as small as a charm bracelet or as big as a new smartphone. Since the holidays are all about giving, it might be beneficial to buy from socially aware companies who turn around and give back to other organizations like the Global Fund.

Learn more about the Global Fund and (RED).

Below are 19 of our favorite PRODUCT(RED) gifts:

A smart TV to watch your favorite holiday movies

source Amazon

When purchasing this limited edition (VIZIO)RED TV, you’ll also be donating 10% of the purchase price to the fight against HIV/AIDS. The (VIZIO)RED comes with built-in Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast and is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. Plus, it comes with a signature red remote.

A pair of wireless headphones to listen to Mariah Carey

source Best Buy

These headphones won’t have an issue delivering your favorite music to your ears with its Bluetooth capabilities. One full charge will give you 40 hours of battery life, and if you’re in a hurry, just five minutes of charging will give you three hours of playback.

Check out our full review here.

A basic cookware set to make Grandma’s famous baked ziti

source Best Buy

Not only is the (RED)-inspired design sharp, but each piece of the set is built to last with a strong nonstick coating. The cookware set is made with silicone safety handles and shatter-resistant glass lids.

A new charm bracelet for someone special

source Amazon

Alex and Ani’s heart charm is beautiful on its own or as an addition to an existing charm bracelet. When you purchase this Charity by Design bangle, 20% of the purchase price will be used to fight AIDS via (RED).

An affordable electric toothbrush

source Quip

Quip’s recent rise to fame has made oral care more manageable and affordable. Quip has taken their health stance one step further by partnering with (RED). Each Quip purchase will provide 30 days worth of life-saving medicine.

Check out our full review here.

A phone grip to help keep your phone safe

source Popsocket

PopSocket encourages new designs that represent a nonprofit’s goals and mission. When you purchase any Poptivism-inspired PopSocket, 50% of the sale goes to the assigned charity.

A vibrant workout band for your Apple Watch

source Apple

This (PRODUCT)RED sport band is made from the same durable and comfortable material as all other Apple Watch bands, but when you purchase this band, you are helping the Global Fund to fight AIDS in Africa.

A pillow that can help you nap wherever you are

source Amazon

The Nap Pillow is the perfect headrest wherever you may need a quick nap. When purchased, 15% of the retail price will be donated to (RED).

A portable Bluetooth speaker to spread holiday cheer

source Apple

With 12 hours of battery life, you’ll always have music ready to go. Should you run out of juice, just three short hours gives you another 12 hours of listening.

A versatile towel

source Amazon

Fouta towels make great gifts because of their absorbent and soft material. This multipurpose gift can be used as a towel, shawl, and even tablecloth. Plus, 10% of the retail price will be donated to (RED).

A carry-on suitcase you can use to visit family

source Montblanc

This carry-on is the perfect size for business or weekend travel and is generally accepted as cabin luggage. For each trolly purchased, they donate €5 to support treatments aimed at reducing HIV transmission from mother to child.

A tea infuser for cold winter mornings

source Amazon

Brew your favorite cup of tea with this cone-shaped tea infuser. The metal holes are small enough to keep loose tea leaves inside but large enough to allow for a perfectly infused cup of love. For every infuser sold, 10% of the price will be donated to (RED).

A warm and cozy bathrobe

source Amazon

With the weather growing colder, a full-length fleece robe is just what’s needed to stay warm and cozy. The zipper is a nice touch for keeping the robe from slipping off the shoulders.

A moisturizing lip balm to fight dry, cracked lips

source Amazon

EOS is a popular lip balm brand that makes an all-natural, paraben-free product. The formula is packed with shea butter and jojoba oil for hydration and maximum moisture.

A powerstation to keep your phone charged while making holiday plans

source Zagg

Charge your smartphones and tablets separately or even at the same time with the dual charging port powerstation. The powerstation can add an additional 24 hours of playback time for smartphones and an additional nine hours of playback time for tablets. (RED) will receive 5% of sale proceeds.

A bottle of extra-hot hot sauce for family meals

source Amazon

If heat is what you like, look no further than TRUFF’s Hotter Sauce made with jalapeños. TRUFF’s has partnered with (RED), pledging $25,000 which equates to 125,000 days of HIV medication.

A Vespa helmet for scooter-enthusiasts

source Amazon

This sharp helmet blends the signature Vespa-style with topnotch safety from the chrome trim right down to its removable padded liner. Ten percent of every sale will be used to fight AIDS through the Global Fund.

The new iPhone is a sharp-, charitable-color

source Best Buy

The new iPhone is one of the more reasonably priced iPhones to hit the market, and it offers some pretty high-tech features like a dual-camera, fast processor, and sharp LCD screen.

Check out the best iPhones here.

A deck of cards that saves lives

source Amazon

Most people have a random deck of playing cards that they’ve acquired from a street fair or vacation rental, but they probably don’t have a deck of cards that saves lives. Each deck purchased means $1 toward the fight against AIDS, meaning three days worth of necessary medicine.