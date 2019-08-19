11 travel accessories that help me sleep on long-haul flights and red-eyes

source BCOZZY

Flying overnight can help you avoid wasting vacation days in transit, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to sleep on a plane.

If you’re flying in economy, you will need to find a way to nap sitting up in a cramped space with crying babies, loud neighbors, and plenty of other distractions.

This list of overnight flight essentials can help you get a good night’s rest without spending an arm and a leg to fly business class.

Complimentary in-flight blankets simply don’t cut it. I always bring my own blanket, which can be easily tucked away when not in use.

Long-haul flights are not for the faint of heart, and that’s especially true if you’re stuck trying to sleep in economy. Noisy airplanes are far from ideal when it comes to getting a good night’s rest, and it doesn’t help when you are stuck sleeping upright next to strangers.

Still, I almost always fly international economy – and usually overnight – since it’s a cheap way to travel a long distance without losing a travel day.

If you have an upcoming long-haul flight and want to arrive at your destination well-rested, these are the products we recommend:

Vitamins that help you get a good night’s rest

source Amazon

These berry-flavored gummies are filled with melatonin, lemon balm leaf, and other herbs designed to help you get a good night’s rest. I have personally used these vitamins for several flights now, and they are easy to take and consistently work for me.

A handy tool to convert your sweater into a pillow

source Amazon

This is one of my favorites because it lets you turn any sweater or jacket into a cozy travel pillow. Consider this option if you hate dragging bulky pillows around on long international trips.

A travel pillow with chin support

source Amazon

This travel pillow is a must-have if you want to sleep upright and need extra chin support. You can attach it to your handbag or carry-on for easy transport, and it’s versatile enough to be used in several different sleeping positions. The BCOZZY is firm enough to provide support but also soft to the touch – making it ideal for anyone who needs a firm pillow but doesn’t want to feel like they’re laying their head on a rock.

Noise-canceling headphones to mute noisy neighbors

source Amazon

If you want to drown out the sounds of babies crying and flight attendants shuffling carts around, you’ll benefit from some noise-canceling headphones. You can spend a lot or a little on a pair, but these ones received high praise.

Compression socks that can help reduce swelling

source Skineez Skincarewear

These compression socks promise to firm, hydrate, and revitalize your skin during long flights with a combination of shea butter, apricot kernel and rose hip oils, vitamin E, and retinol. They were also designed by an orthopedic surgeon to help relieve leg swelling, poor circulation, and travel-related discomfort.

Cozy pants for post-meal comfort and sleep

source DUER

DUER’s Live Lite Joggers for women offer versatility, comfort, and – most importantly – a drawstring waistband. I wear mine on overnight flights when I want to have plenty of snacks and sleep comfortably.

These men’s denim chino pants are ideal for travel since they are made of stretchy material, are ultra-lightweight, and have built-in moisture and temperature control.

A multifunctional jacket designed for travel

source BauBax

Bomber 2.0 Travel Jacket, available in men’s and women’s styles, $199, at BauBax

There’s a reason this travel jacket is frequently rated one of the world’s best. Most styles come with a built-in inflatable neck pillow, hand-warming pockets, an inflatable footrest, a travel blanket, and hidden pockets galore. Hooded styles also come with a pull-down eye mask that helps you get to sleep.

A travel blanket that will keep you cozy and warm

source Amazon

If you don’t want to be stuck using the tiny, thin blankets offered on long-haul flights, it makes sense to bring your own. Amazon offers this 50-by-60-inch lightweight fleece blanket that can be rolled up and conveniently fit into your carry-on.

Relaxing mist to help you snooze

source CVS

Calm Sleep Mist from CVS uses a blend of lavender, frankincense, and chamomile essential oils to help you ease into a blissful sleep. This portable mist is small enough to fit in your bag and perfect for those who want a quick spritz of calm before they hit the hay.

Essential oils with a sleep-inducing blend

source Amazon

This blend of lavender and cedar wood essential oils is ideal for travel since it’s small enough to bring on a plane (only .45 fluid ounces) and meant to be massaged into your neck and shoulders before bedtime. While it smells great, and it’s not too strong, meaning you won’t overwhelm your neighbors if you use it.

A thick eye cover to keep out bright light

source Amazon

While most airlines turn the cabin lights off during regular sleep hours, you never know when you’ll be stuck beside someone who watches in-flight entertainment or their iPad all night. Bringing a thick, portable eye mask can help you catch some Z’s when bothersome light might otherwise prevent it. This Herschel Eye Mask is thicker than the complimentary ones you get on planes, which is why I always keep it in my backpack.