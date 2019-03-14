6 products I use to keep me motivated to work out even when I’d rather take a nap

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Developing good workout habits can be a pain when there are other things you’d rather be doing.

But I’ve slowly developed a routine that makes it hard for me to skip a workout and, more importantly, doesn’t suck all the joy out of my life.

Here are six things that help me stay on track and motivated.

Working out is tough but trying to stick to a regular routine is worse. It’s somehow always happy hour or brunch somewhere and you’re more than happy to make excuses to skip another workout class. I mean, who doesn’t want hang out with a friend of a friend who you used to intern with five years ago? Surely that’s more fun than a 7 p.m. cycling class.

I’ve realized that without a set routine, I regularly skip workouts and runs, telling myself that I’ll do a double session tomorrow to make up for skipping today. (Narrator: She has never done a double.) That’s why, over the past few months, I’ve set a goal and created my own workout schedule with small adjustments that hold me accountable and keep me motivated.

The free ClassPass Go app

source ClassPass

ClassPass Go is a new-ish – and free – audio workout app from ClassPass. Certain group classes are hard to make and solo running is pretty boring, but this app gives me the same workout in my building’s gym. If you’re new to exercising and don’t know what some of the moves look like, there are helpful photos to guide you along.

Currently, I’m listening to a 5K-training program with Kim Strother, a four-week “course” in which you run every other day and build up your endurance for long runs. Each audio session is broken up into different running intervals with rests in between, and Strother comes on every couple of minutes to tell you to run at a faster pace, how many minutes you’ve done already, and just provide general words of encouragement.

Saucony’s Kinvara 10 running shoes

source Saucony

Not all running shoes are the same and you’ll feel the difference in your stride when you wear the new Kinvara 10s from Saucony.

It’s super lightweight but flexible and supportive thanks to the cushion-y EVERUN topsole, a seamless mesh upper, and a contoured footbed with what the brand calls “FORMFIT,” which makes the shoe feels more fitted and customized to your foot. There’s also cushioning at the top of collar to hold your ankle in place so your feet aren’t lifting out of the shoe as you run. Serious Saucony fans will also recognize that the sneakers are available in the original Kinvara colorways for a major throwback moment.

When I run in the Kinvara 10s, my feet don’t get sore as fast as they normally do and they don’t lift out as much because of the ankle cushioning. Normally I’d tie my shoelaces really tight to avoid that problem only to give myself numb feet after a mile.

Dry shampoo for my hair

source Living Proof

I don’t like to wash my hair every day so I try to work out with second-day hair and then wash my hair after a good sweat. Sounds gross, but it’s also pretty motivating – do you want clean, fresh hair? Then you better sweat it out first.

On days when I don’t wash my hair, I use Living Proof’s cult-favorite dry shampoo ($20) to de-grease my roots and eliminate odor. Kristin Ess also has a great formula for less than $15 that I take with me if I go to a boutique gym class. This way I wouldn’t be too sad if I forget it on the bathroom counter. The trick to using any dry shampoo at the gym though is to blow-dry your roots first, otherwise the shampoo just globs onto your roots and scalp, and won’t absorb as quickly or easily.

Showerless body wipes

source Busy Beauty

Thinking about how small the showers are at cycling studios is enough to turn me off from taking a class before work. Seriously, they’re packed tighter than a carry-on for a two-week trip and I’m already sweating from my workout, but now I’m sweating even more from the heat that’s trapped in the shower? Thank you, next.

Instead of shifting my morning class to the evening, and then bailing because happy hour, I use Busy Beauty Showerless Body Wipes to hold me over until I can get home and properly shower. Each wipe is formulated with tea tree and peppermint oils to clean skin, and aloe and lavender oil to calm. They’re large enough to clean your whole body and are quite thick so they won’t rip either.

A Nintendo Switch fitness game

source Amazon

There’s something about boxing in your living room that makes you feel … less badass than boxing at a boutique class. But the convenience and cost factors can’t be beat. That’s why I like using the new Fitness Boxing game on Nintendo Switch in between running days.

It’s kind of like Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero but for boxing. You follow the moves as they pop up on the screen and rack up points each time you hit a move or combo. It gamifies the boxing experience with brightly colored animation so after a while, you don’t really notice that you’re working out. Because it hooks up to your Nintendo Switch, you can also easily bring it while traveling or even when visiting your parents, who will definitely enjoy playing along.

Protein shakes

source Core Power

I used to just stretch my legs and drink lots of water after a run, but I’ve recently started incorporating Core Power by Fairlife Protein Shakes into my post-work routine and they. are. delicious. There are five different flavors (though Coffee’s obviously my favorite), and each one has 26 grams of protein. There’s also an amped-up Elite version that has 42g of protein, but I don’t think I run or workout hard enough to need that much yet.

The shake is made with lactose-free dairy that naturally has whey and casein proteins, which are great for post-workout recovery and building lean muscle. I take a few sips before I run and then finish the bottle afterward to help my body recover. I’m not sure what drinking beforehand does for me other than to curb my hanger for 45 minutes, but it’s delicious and keeps me motivated knowing that I can drink the rest after I run.