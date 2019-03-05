28 everyday essentials you can buy with your FSA money before you lose it on March 15

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source FSA Store

The pre-tax money you contribute to your FSA must be used on eligible healthcare products and services.

FSA dollars work on a “use it or lose it” provision. If you don’t use your FSA money by December 31 of each year (or March 15 of the new year for many), you lose it.

If you have money in your FSA account that you don’t want to go to waste, you can use it on household essentials like contact solution, sunscreen, lip balm, Band-Aids, condoms, first aid kits, Motrin, allergy medications, and more.

FSAstore.com is full of over 4,000 products guaranteed to be covered by your FSA Card. Below, we rounded up 28 essentials to save on that you may already be buying out of pocket.

From now through March 31, use our code ” BINSIDER25” to get $25 off orders of $250 or more. Get $50 off orders of $375 or more with the code “BINSIDER50” or $70 off $500 purchases with the code “BINSIDER70” at checkout.

In case you hadn’t already heard, the pre-tax money you contribute to your FSA works on a use-it-or-lose-it provision, and you have to use it by December 31 of each year (or March 15 of the new year for many) – or it disappears.

Every year, more than $400 million of earned money is forfeited because employees either miss or forget the deadline.

But that shouldn’t really be the case, because you can use your FSA money on household staples as mundane as ibuprofen and Band-Aids, and options like online shopping at the FSA Store make it easy to spend that money on things you’d otherwise already be buying. In fact, the FSA Store has over 4,000 items that are guaranteed to be covered by your FSA (or you get your money back), so you don’t have to waste time researching just to use your own money. It includes items as basic – and timelessly useful – as sunscreen, pain and allergy relief, first aid kits, thermometers, neck pillows, knee braces, and condoms.

Thanks to a partnership with Phil, Inc. you can also use your FSA to save on your prescription medications. You can order them online and get free delivery to your door on prescription transfers and refills. Read more here.

For things like ibuprofen, aspirin, and other over-the-counter products, IRS regulations require a prescription when buying them with your FSA/HSA. However, they’re pretty easy to get – and FSA Store will do it for you online. Shop for over-the-counter medications on the FSA Store, add to cart, and click on the “Prescription” banner to complete the prescription process at checkout. All you’ll need to do is provide FSA Store with your physician’s information (name, phone number, address) and they’ll take care of the rest. If you already have your prescription ready, just mail it. Or, ask your doctor to fax it to FSA Store’s pharmacy partner. Find out more here.

Shop by FSA-approved category on your own here:

The deadline is fast-approaching, so I’ve rounded up 28 options on the FSA store that could be a good investment with your FSA money – and which you may not have known were eligible before.

Below are 28 helpful household items you can buy with your FSA money:

A variety pack of Band-Aids

source FSA Store

A variety pack with 120 of the all-star Band-Aid styles – from Sport Strip to Water Block Plus.

Supergoop! lip balm

source FSA Store

Supergoop! is a cult-favorite in sun protection, and their lip balm has SPF 30, acai super-berry, and shea butter to moisturize.

A variety pack of condoms

source FSA Store

Trojan’s pack comes with most of its best-selling condoms, all of which are electronically tested to ensure reliability. Shop all condom options here.

Contact lens moisturizer

source FSA Store

Visine’s Rewetting Drops moisten and clear lenses and refresh dry eyes. Shop all contact lens care here.

Neutrogena Dry-Touch sunscreen

source FSA Store

Neutrogena’s fan-favorite sunscreen protects with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and has Dry Touch technology to ensure an ultra-light, non-shiny finish that absorbs quickly.

Aleve pain relief

source FSA Store

Aleve all Day can be used for minor aches and pains from arthritis, muscular aches, and menstrual cramps, to headaches and more.

As mentioned above, IRS regulations require a prescription when buying them with your FSA/HSA. However, they’re pretty easy to get – and FSA Store will do it for you in a few steps online.

A smart thermometer

source FSA Store

Get the Kinsa for fast and accurate temperature readings as well as personalized, app-driven tips and guidance.

Reading glasses

source FSA Store

If you’re looking for under-$50 reading glasses, EyeOs makes a +1.25 pair in a modern style. There are additional style options at +1.25 as well.

Band-Aids for blisters

source FSA Store

Few FSA items will be as timeless as adhesive Band-Aids for heel blisters.

A sportsman first-aid kit

source FSA Store

Cover all your wilderness first-aid basics with the Sportsman First-Aid Kit, so you can spend longer outdoors and less time hiking back to the car for a last-minute safety pin or bandage.

Extra Strength Tylenol for pain relief

source FSA Store

Combat fevers and minor pains like toothaches, backaches, and the common cold with Extra Strength Tylenol – which is exactly the kind of thing you’ll want immediately once you need it, and not after an out-of-the-way drive to CVS.

As mentioned above, IRS regulations require a prescription when buying them with your FSA/HSA. However, they’re pretty easy to get – and FSA Store will do it for you in a few steps online.

Dermatologist-favored sunscreen

source FSA Store

La Roche-Posay has earned its reputation as a great sunscreen. It’s been a pioneer in UV protection for over a decade, and the Anthelios 50 Mineral Sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-whitening, weightless, and has a matte finish – it’s also suitable for use under makeup.

Prenatal vitamins

source FSA Store

Nature’s Bounty Prenatal is a high potency multivitamin and mineral supplement that supports overall health before, during and after pregnancy. It contains 200mg of DHA and 1,333 mcg DFE of folate to promote healthy development.

Lightweight mineral sunscreen

source FSA Store

MDSolarScience’s Mineral Sunscreen is a lightweight, barely-there formula that’s hypoallergenic and smooth with a matte finish.

A travel-sized light therapy acne treatment

source FSA Store

The ReVive Spot is an introductory device for those new to LED light therapy for acne treatment. It’s FDA-Cleared and uses LED blue light to combat existing acne flare-ups and prevent future breakouts. This is also small enough to take on the go.

Menstrual cramp heat-wraps

source FSA Store

Get temporary relief from menstrual cramps and backaches with heated pads. They’re air-activated and will provide eight hours of heat.

A sport first-aid kit

source FSA Store

This quick, on-the-go first-aid kit is filled with the basics needed to treat the bruises, scrapes, sprains, muscle aches, and insect bites that accompany playing sports outdoors.

An advanced, no-touch digital thermometer

source FSA Store

The Braun No touch + Forehead Thermometer is gentle enough for a sleeping baby. It uses dual technology and an ultra-sensitive sensor so you can get fast and precise temperature readings either in touch mode, by placing the thermometer on the forehead, or by holding it in front of the forehead up to 5 cm away in the no-touch mode.

Midol for PMS symptoms

source FSA Store

Midol Caffeine Free Caplets, 24-Count, $8.99 Midol will get to work combatting the symptoms of PMS that make periods so painful, like cramps, bloating, and backaches.

As mentioned above, IRS regulations require a prescription when buying them with your FSA/HSA. However, they’re pretty easy to get – and FSA Store will do it for you in a few steps online.

Neutrogena’s Light Therapy Acne Treatment Mask

source FSA Store

Neutrogena’s Light Therapy Acne Treatment Mask uses technology previously only found in dermatology offices to treat acne. Blue light targets acne-causing bacteria while red light reduces acne inflammation. After you’ve washed your face, pop this on at home for 10 minutes.

Cult-favorite sunscreen and lip balm

source FSA Store

The Double Header SPF from Supergoop! is oil-free, water-resistant, and perfect for everyday wear. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and super-moisturizing – without being greasy. The softening and protecting Mint Condition Lip Shield SPF 30 is neatly hidden in the cap for on-the-go use, plus it has a mirror for easy application.

A knee support wrap with heat therapy and compression

source FSA Store

The Neo G Closed Knee Support with heat therapy provides compression, support, and warming relief to the knee complex without restricting movement. It’s particularly well suited to minor tendon and ligament injuries.

An at-home thyroid test

source FSA Store

The at-home thyroid test will provide a broad picture of how your thyroid is performing, testing for Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, (TSH), Free Thyroxine (FT4), Free Triiodothyronine (FT3).

A smart sock and monitor bundle for babies

source FSA Store

The Owlet Smart Sock bundle tracks your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels while streaming video and audio to your phone. You can find a full review of the Smart Sock here.

A relief band for nausea

source FSA Store

Reliefband 2.0 is designed to help treat nausea, retching, and vomiting due to motion sickness, chemotherapy, and morning sickness associated with pregnancy – without drugs.

An orthopedic neck pillow

source FSA Store

If you’re looking for a super plush orthopedic neck support pillow, IMAK’s contours to your neck and shoulders and has a soft terry cover and hypoallergenic filling.

An aid for quitting smoking

source FSA Store

Harmless Cigarette is designed to help you quit smoking. It uses a proprietary breathable air filter which replicates similar features of a cigarette to help cope with behavioral symptoms associated with smoking.

A 160-piece first-aid kit

source FSA Store

Everyone should have easy access to a first-aid kit. This 160-piece version covers all your major bases, so you can relax knowing you’re prepared.