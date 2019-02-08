18 things new college graduates should invest in now instead of buying the cheap versions — according to a recent grad

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

When you were still in school, you were probably able to get by with cheap products that did their job but didn’t always last for more than a year. Whether you had more pressing financial concerns like rent, textbooks, and tuition, or you couldn’t put in the time to shop more consciously when you were so busy living the life of a college student, you probably weren’t married to your belongings, and that’s completely understandable.

Now that you’ve graduated, however, it’s a good time to take a step back and reevaluate the way you shop and live. You likely have more time and more disposable income, meaning you have the opportunity to make changes to your quality of life. They don’t have to be monumental – we’re not asking you to buy a car or home – but they can help you approach your post-grad life with renewed gusto by improving how you cook, sleep, dress, manage your personal finances, and otherwise take care of yourself.

The shift to higher-quality brands and products doesn’t only improve your life in the short-term. Because they’re made with better materials and processes, they’ll last for years (yup, in the plural) and will stick with you even through other major life transitions.

As a recent grad myself, I know it can be difficult to stomach a purchase over $100 and break the habit of only buying the cheapest option available. However, having tried many of the products below, I now understand the value, both financial and emotional, of investing in long-term solutions rather than wasteful and unsustainable quick fixes.

If you’re a new college graduate, you should invest in these 18 things.

A nonstick frying pan

source Made In/Instagram

10″ Nonstick Frying Pan, $79, available at Made In

I can’t fathom how I ever put up with cheap nonstick pans after using this premium, under-$100 version. Tricky foods that love sticking to the pan (eggs, bacon, pancakes, fish, potatoes) are no match for Made In’s PFOA-free, five-ply stainless steel-and-aluminum nonstick pan. Cleanup takes less than a minute – yes, really.

Three other essential pans

source Brigade Kitchen/Instagram

The Skillet, $70, available at Brigade Kitchen

The Sauté Pan, $75, available at Brigade Kitchen

The Sauce Pan, $70, available at Brigade Kitchen

*Put all three together in your cart to receive a 10% discount ($193.50, originally $215)

You can cook nearly everything else with these three pans of varying capacities. Also boasting a five-ply stainless steel and aluminum construction, they’re durable and distribute heat quickly and evenly. The skillet sears meats beautifully, the sauté pan is perfect for stir-fry meals, and the sauce pan lets you make sauces, soups, and pasta.

A set of fundamental cooking tools, including a knife and spatula

source Material Kitchen/Instagram

The Fundamentals, $175, available at Material

The everyday cook’s arsenal of must-have kitchen tools consists of a sharp 8″ chef’s knife, a 3.5″ paring knife, tongs, a wood spoon, a metal spoon, and a slotted spatula. They’re tastefully designed and versatile, making simple look good and allowing you to leave behind your drawer of garish, unnecessary, and mismatched kitchen accessories for good. These tools sit in an angular, wooden base you’ll love to show off on your countertop.

A custom-fitted suit (for men)

source Indochino

Custom Fitted Suits, from $349, available at Indochino

Insider Picks reporter Amir Ismael says that you should own one or two full suits in navy and charcoal and believes “if there’s one wardrobe essential that shouldn’t be bought and worn directly off the rack, this is it.” $350 for a custom suit is a downright bargain and Indochino makes it easy and more affordable to purchase the full suit you didn’t think you’d be able to buy for another ten years.

An excellent-fitting blazer (for women)

source Of Mercer

Prince Blazer, $235, available at Of Mercer

A classic black or navy blazer with a streamlined silhouette is an office piece you’ll wear over and over again. The fully lined Prince Blazer is made from a lightweight wool, with welt pockets and a single button. Whether you’re walking into your new office for the very first time or leading your hundredth meeting, the blazer looks smart and goes well with dresses and jeans alike.

Comfortable yet flattering work pants (for women)

source MM.LaFleur, AELLA

Right: Mid-Rise Ankle Skinny, $135, available at AELLA

Two of our favorite women’s work pants are from cult-favorite MM.LaFleur and performance wear-inspired AELLA. Don’t let the Foster Pant’s crisp shape fool you – it’s actually stretchy and comfortable. The pants are machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and have an adjustable hem. Similarly, AELLA’s Mid-Rise Ankle Skinny look polished but have the feel of yoga pants. The Matte Skin fabric is breathable and fade-resistant, and the pair is worn very often by Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton.

Both styles are versatile and fit well in any business casual environment. The Foster Pant comes in many colors, including a neutral gray and a bright red, while the Ankle Skinny comes in a classic, can’t-go-wrong black.

A work bag (for women)

source Cuyana, Dagne Dover

Left: Classic Structured Leather Tote, $195, available at Cuyana

Right: Classic Tote, $245, available at Dagne Dover

Women’s work bags abound, and you want one that’s stylish and structured. Cuyana’s leather tote has one large compartment if you don’t like digging around many different pockets, while Dagne Dover’s coated canvas tote has one for your laptop, wallet, phone, metro card, and lip balm, plus a detachable key leash. Whatever your personal organization style, both bags are available in eye-catching colors and transition easily from work to play.

A pair of traditional oxford dress shoes (for men)

source Jack Erwin

Lace-Up Dress Shoes, $195, available in nine styles at Jack Erwin

A simple black pair of oxfords is a must-have for men dressing for work or other formal occasions. Many nice dress shoes can cost at least $300, but Jack Erwin offers many for under $200. The quality isn’t compromised: they’re handcrafted with full-grain calfskin leather and hand-stitched leather outsoles.

Comfortable flats (for women)

source Everlane

Day Glove, $115, available at Everlane

Life is too short to deal with painful flats and nasty blisters. As the name suggests, the Day Glove molds to your foot like a glove, and the women of the Insider Picks team are obsessed. The buttery soft leather flats are comfortable from day one and will only get more comfortable over time, making them great for walks around the office as well as weekend strolls in the park. They’re easy to put on and take off thanks to the pull tab, and your feet can actually breathe with the ventilation holes.

A briefcase (for men)

source Thursday Boot Company

This briefcase is handcrafted with heavy-weight dry waxed twill and features leather drop handles, a removable leather shoulder strap, and a variety of interior pockets to keep all your belongings organized. While a backpack will always be used in your day-to-day life, a sleek briefcase looks more appropriate for work. Thursday Boot Co.’s doesn’t look overly formal but is still clean and sophisticated.

A set of sheets

source Brooklinen

Luxe Core Sheet Set (Queen), $149, available at Brooklinen

We wouldn’t talk about Brooklinen’s sheets so much if they weren’t such a great value for their quality. They’re made from long-staple cotton, which is softer and more durable than regular cotton, and have a 480-thread count. Always comfortable and crisp, the sheets have a lifetime guarantee if they don’t hold up as well as they should.

A memory foam mattress

source Leesa

The Leesa Mattress (Queen), $845, available at Leesa

You might associate many a night in college with tossing and turning on a squeaky, unsupportive twin XL mattress, which is why Leesa’s bouncy yet supportive memory foam one will be such a welcome change. It’s our pick for best mattress overall, not to mention The Wirecutter’s pick for best foam mattress. A common complaint about memory foam mattresses is that they’re too hot, but the Leesa mattress doesn’t have the problem. Since it comes in a box shipped to your door for free, you don’t have to face the usual annoyances of shopping for a new bed.

A pillow

source Casper/Instagram

Standard Pillow, $75, available at Casper

To round out your optimized sleeping experience, get a better pillow. Any of the pillows from this guide are worthy investments and helpful to peruse if you have a specific sleeping style. However, one of our personal favorites is Casper’s pillow, which is a Goldilocks pillow that’s at once fluffy and supportive and is easy to settle into from night one.

An electric toothbrush

source Amazon, Goby

Left: Oral-B White Pro 1000 Toothbrush, $49.94, available at Amazon

Right: All-Black Brush Kit, $60, available at Goby

Not that dental hygiene was ever unimportant, but a fresh start in your life can inspire you to take better care of your teeth, too. Though you might take your shiny whites for granted, you don’t want to ignore them now and face the expensive, painful consequences when you’re older.

Electric toothbrushes are less wasteful, clean your teeth better than manual ones, and remind you to brush for the recommended two minutes. The Oral B Pro-1000 is an internet favorite because it doesn’t come with unnecessary frills but is still highly effective and is compatible with a wide range of replacement brush heads. The Goby toothbrush is another affordable electric toothbrush, with a convenient subscription option that automatically sends you new brush heads every few months.

A more stylish laundry hamper

source Amazon

Lamont Home Carter Upright Hamper, $47.07, available at Amazon

This small change I made was surprisingly powerful. I switched out my mesh laundry hamper for a nicer-looking one and it immediately made my room look put-together: more working adult who has her life together, less college student who sleeps and eats at the most illogical hours. This sturdy bamboo one looks classic and won’t snag your clothes.

A sturdy umbrella

source Nordstrom

BLUNT Metro Travel Umbrella, $59, available at Amazon

You shouldn’t need to throw out your umbrella after just a few uses. You can rely on BLUNT’s lightweight umbrella to protect you from strong storms and gale-force winds of up to 55 miles an hour. It pops open with a push of a button and protects other people, too, because of its blunt edges. I’ve definitely spent more than $60 in total on multiple cheap umbrellas, making this umbrella investment a no-brainer.

A personal finance class

source Udemy

Acorns’ Guide to Personal Finance, $14.99, available at Udemy

Many schools don’t have a personal finance course requirement, though they should. Now is the perfect time to set the foundation for your finances for the rest of your life. This course is taught by Chief Education Officer of micro-investing app Acorns. She was also the personal finance editor at CNBC, has written about personal finance for many publications, and has co-authored two personal finance books, so rest assured you’re in good hands to learn the basics from her.

A daily vitamin habit

source Care/of

Build your personalized vitamin pack at Care/of here

Few students are the picture-perfect image of glowing health, but you can get yourself back on track with daily vitamins and supplements. Figuring out what vitamins you need can be confusing, which is why Care/of handles it effortlessly for you through its online quiz, honest guidance, and explanation of where its ingredients are sourced from. It sends you a monthly supply of daily vitamin packs so you’ll never forget to take your vitamins.