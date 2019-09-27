9 common American products that seem bizarre to people from other countries

caption Red solo cups are a staple at American-themed parties. source Via Flickr

There’s no shortage of things that the rest of the world does that Americans find weird.

But, of course, it goes the other way as well.

Americans love their air conditioning, even though the rest of the world finds it excessive.

Garbage disposals don’t really exist outside of the US.

If you’re a born-and-bred American, you might find it hard to imagine your life without air conditioning, window screens, and giant yellow school buses.

But did you know that these things aren’t all that common outside of the US?

Keep scrolling to learn about what might seem everyday to Americans, but peculiar to everybody else.

Spray cheese is a distinctly American phenomenon.

caption Easy Cheese. source JeepersMedia/Flickr

If nothing else, Americans are extremely passionate about convenience – and what’s easier than being able to spray your cheese?

According to blogger Expat Claptrap, “The idea that American people love processed cheese, squeezed out of cans seems to me to be one of the stronger notions British people have about us Yanks and our culture.”

British Quora users shared which American food items they just don’t understand, and processed cheese topped their list more than once.

“Orange ‘cheese’ squares and/or Cheez Whiz. Just no.” – Quora user Adam M. Steiner.

“That peculiar, bright yellow and wholly unnatural looking thing called ‘processed cheese.’ It’s clearly not the work of anything natural.”- Quora user Steve Jones.

Yellow school buses are uniquely American.

caption A yellow school bus. source REUTERS/Mike Stone

While school buses exist outside of the US, nowhere else are they bright yellow.

“School Bus Glossy Yellow” is a color that was specifically formulated in 1939 for use on North American school buses. Originally called “National School Bus Chrome,” the shade was designed to attract attention.

You’d be hard-pressed to find garbage disposals outside of the US.

caption A garbage disposal. source Tolikoff Photography/Shutterstock

In-sink kitchen garbage disposals are common amenities in many US homes, but they’re controversial in many parts of the world for their negative environment impact. In fact, they are banned in most European countries.

While most Americans can’t imagine their life without air conditioning, people from other countries complain about freezing temperatures when they visit.

caption A window AC unit. source jasconeppink via flickr

In 2015, the Washington Post wrote “many Europeans visiting the U.S. frequently complain about the freezing cold’ temperatures inside buses or hotels,” and “it’s safe to say that Europe thinks America’s love of air-conditioning is actually quite daft.”

On the other hand, it’s almost unbearable to think about suffering through a heat wave without any air conditioning, so who’s really daft?

Grape-flavored anything is an exclusively American treat.

caption Purple Skittles are different in other countries. source Flickr/Renee Huggins

The purple Skittles in other countries are actually black currant-flavored, Business Insider reported.

In fact, grape artificial flavoring used to be found in Germany and Austria, but it was being marketed as “orange blossom essence,” according to PRI. Those countries didn’t have Concord grapes, which is what grape-flavored things are based on – so only Americans will associate that smell and flavor with grapes.

Red Solo cups are an iconic American symbol.

caption Red Solo cups. source Flickr/wolfsavard

Yes, red solo cups have been around for years, but once Toby Keith recorded an ode to them in 2011, they became irrevocably linked to American culture, to the point where an Australian took to Reddit to ask why Americans are so obsessed with them.

According to Slate, the cup’s “opacity [is] a selling point for underage college and high-school drinkers who would prefer not to reveal exactly what they’re sipping.” Beyond that, the cups are something you just don’t see anywhere but America.

In fact, people around the world throw “American”-themed parties that revolve around – you guessed it – the trademark cups.

Coffee culture in America is rooted in a “grab-and-go” philosophy.

caption To-go coffee cups. source Getty

Apparently, the rest of the world likes to sit down and enjoy their coffee in mugs, rather than risk spilling their scalding coffee on themselves while hurrying to get to work on time.

In countries like Italy, the birthplace of espresso, drinking coffee is a sit-down affair to be enjoyed, sometimes for hours. Italian barista and coffee expert Giorgio Milos told The Atlantic that American baristas also need “more training” and are using too many unorthodox methods of preparation.

In other countries, birds and bugs can fly willy-nilly into open windows, because they don’t use screens.

caption A window screen being installed. source Radovan1/Shutterstock

Some countries use bed nets to combat bugs, but the idea of a window screen is an American one.

“I just have to ask this to see if anyone knows why… there are no screens on any of the windows of hotels, homes, ect [sic]. What is up with that?,” one Fodors commenter wrote of Europe.

“I have often wondered that as well… I remember closing windows in Greece cause I thought bugs would get in and waking up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat,” wrote another.

White bread is also known as American white bread around the world.

caption A loaf of white bread. source Gamzova Olga/Shutterstock

There are plenty of different types of bread around the world, but none are so American as white bread – specifically, a white bread peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a glass of cold milk.