caption These products seem too good to be true. source Thomson Reuters

Everyone is looking for products that make life easier and more efficient, and in that search we often fall prey to product claims that prove inflated or outright false.

But for every “As Seen On TV” wonder tool that fails to perform, there are plenty of products that actually do work so well they’ll impress even the skeptics.

We’ve looked across the spectrum, from the outdoors to the kitchen to the bathroom, and put together a list of 10 products that seem too good to be true, but aren’t.

We’ve all been burned by products that failed to live up to their promise. There was that kitchen gadget that promised to save time and stop messes, the fitness gear that was supposed to help you shed pounds, or the travel tech that was guaranteed to make the TSA line an absolute joy.

But for every Slap Chop that made a mess of our produce instead of perfectly slicing and dicing its way to quick meal prep, or Shake Weight that did little for our arms and less for our egos, there are plenty of products out there that seem too good to be true yet actually work surprisingly well.

If you’re looking for a few ways to make your life more convenient, more hygienic, and more enjoyable, too, then take a look at these 10 products that seem like they wouldn’t work, but actually do.

Air fryers

caption Bella air convection fryer. source Bella

How could a countertop cooking device create foods that taste deep fried in a matter of minutes and without any frying involved? Science, basically.

Air fryers are actually just compact convection ovens that rapidly circulate super-heated air around foods, mimicking “the movement and flow of heat currents in a pot of boiling oil,” and resulting in a crisp exterior not unlike the effect achieved with oil frying, but without as much nutritional degradation and without the added calories and fats of deep frying.

I’ve made some of the best chicken in my life using an air fryer, and in about 10 minutes of “frying” at that.

Oven gloves

caption Gulife oven glove. source Gulife

The first time you wear a pair of oven gloves will be the last time you wear a pair of oven mitts. Thanks to a blend of heat-resistant fibers and silicone, oven gloves allow you to reach into hot ovens and grab out roasting pans with complete dexterity and without risk of a burn.

You can even use them to reposition flaming logs in fires or to move a heated grill plate. They are a must have for the kitchen, fireplace, barbecue, and anywhere else things get extra hot.

Charcoal air purifiers

caption Chikuno cube air purifier by Morihata. source Morihata

If you want to deodorize a bathroom, a car, the interior of a fridge, a closet, or any other small space, you have three basic options: clean it thoroughly; mask the smell(s) with some other scent; or use a charcoal air purifier to absorb them.

Bamboo charcoal air fresheners can absorb foul odors, trapping them in the porous structure of the charcoal, and then releasing the build-up with a few hours of direct exposure to the sun, no chemicals or other odors involved.

Magic cleaning sponges

caption Oh My Clean magic eraser sponge. source Oh My Clean

The magic behind “magic” cleaning sponges is actually just chemistry. These sponges are made from melamine foam that, once cured, is like a superfine sandpaper, albeit much more flexible.

When a bit of water is added to a magic sponge, it amplifies the scrubbing power, helping these plucky little cleaning tools cut through grease, paint, food stains, and all the other messes you find in your kitchen, bathroom, and life in general.

Hand blenders

caption Mueller 9-speed hand blender. source Amazon

If you think hand blenders, also known as immersion blenders, seem like a gimmicky gadget, then you have definitely never witnessed one in action.

By the time I could have my regular blender set up and ready to be filled with whatever soup or smoothie needed blending, I could already have perfectly pureed said foodstuffs and even cleaned off my immersion blender. I swear by these devices; they will change your cooking game forever.

Flex Seal

source Flex Seal

Remember that commercial with the Flex Seal guy Phil Swift paddling around in a boat in which the hull had largely been replaced with a screen door coated in liquid rubber spray? Yeah, that was real.

This stuff really is “liquid rubber in a can,” and when sprayed onto all sorts of surfaces, it will seep down into cracks and crevices then dry, creating a flexible and fully waterproof seal. I’m not endorsing it for flotation, but for fixing a leaky tub or weather sealing a window, spray it on.

Charcoal toothpaste

caption Hello Oral Care activated charcoal whitening toothpaste. source Amazon

Seems counterintuitive, right? A black paste can help make your teeth whiter? While admittedly rather odd to use (a.k.a. gross if you brush in front of a mirror, which you probably do), charcoal toothpastes and powders really can help whiten your smile.

The microscopic bits of activated charcoal, which is inert and nontoxic, by the way, polish your teeth and lift away plaque and stains. Charcoal is abrasive, however, so you’ll have to make sure not to brush too aggressively, or you could erode your teeth’s enamel.

Puffer jackets

caption Columbia men’s Alpha Trail down hooded jacket. source Columbia

Logic would dictate that the larger a jacket, the more warmth it would provide, no? In fact, thanks to today’s advanced insulation materials like PrimaLoft and FX Down, packable coats, also known as puffers, can keep you warm even in subzero conditions despite the fact that many puffer jackets can be packed down small enough to fit into a small pouch or even into a pocket.

If you don’t own one, you’re missing out. And you’re wasting space in the closet with that parka.

Robot vacuums

caption Roomba 671 robot vacuum. source Amazon

If you like to keep a clean house without spending all day cleaning the house, let a robot do it for you.

While first-generation robot vacuums weren’t all that effective, today’s models can clean entire rooms in a matter of minutes at the press of a button, and they can climb up onto carpets, avoid bumping walls and furniture, and plug themselves back in as their batteries run low. Also they keep your cats company. (Or terrify them.)

Folding kayaks

caption Oru kayak. source Amazon

Inflatable kayaks have been around for years, and many of them work pretty well for casual paddling in calm seas or on lazy rivers or lakes. But if you want to head out into choppy waters or down running rivers, you need a hard-hulled yak that can handle harder conditions.

But did you know you can get a kayak suitable for open water paddling expeditions that folds up and fits in a (large) backpack? Folding kayaks merge origami with outdoor sports, creating a vessel you can bring anywhere and use in all sorts of water.