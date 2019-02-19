11 products that will keep you warm when your office is freezing

caption Heated gloves will ensure your hands stay warm while you type. source Amazon

Heated products can make working in a cold office more comfortable.

Heated blankets and space heaters are common additions to a cold work area.

You can also get cozy with a hand-warming mouse, a mug warmer, a heated back massager, and many more unique inventions.

Freezing offices can not only be uncomfortable but they might even sabotage your work.

Thankfully, there are many interesting products on the market that can help keep you warm when your office’s temperature is too low. Sure, you’ve heard of heated blankets and space heaters, but you’ll be surprised to find innovations like a heated mouse or fingerless gloves that warm up.

Here are 11 products that will keep you warm when your office is ridiculously cold.

Envelope yourself in warmth with a heated wrap.

caption The heated shawl sells for $29.90 on Amazon. source Amazon

A heated wrap will shroud a good portion of you in warmth. Just throw it over your shoulders, drape it over your knees, or keep it hanging over your chair.

Enjoy quality spa time at the office with a heated massager.

caption The massager sells on Amazon for $49.95. source Amazon

With a heated massager, you can have the stress massaged right out of your back and shoulders while also benefiting from much-needed heat.

Radiate heat using a small space heater.

caption The AmazonBasics heater sells for $22.99. source Amazon

A small space heater will ensure the space around you is warm even if the rest of your office isn’t. As with any heated product, though, it is important to unplug it when it isn’t in use.

Also, never plug a space heater into a power strip. Umatilla County Fire District #1 in Hermiston, Oregon warned that plugging space heaters into power strips could start a fire.

Keep your toes warm with heated slippers.

caption A two-pack sells for $39.99. source Amazon

If you live in a cooler climate, you might have to trek through a bit of snow on your way to work. If even a bit of snow sneaks through your shoe, you’ll be dealing with damp feet and a shivering body all day long. With heated slippers, you can warm up your toes in no time.

A mug warmer will keep your coffee, and you, warm all day long.

caption Amazon sells this mug warmer for $17.99. source Amazon

If you want to get warm, you need to start from the inside out. Whether you prefer coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or just hot water with lemon, a mug warmer will keep your drink of choice at the perfect, steaming temperature throughout the day.

Prevent shivering hands with a hand-warming mouse.

caption Amazon sells a warming mouse with acupressure for $25.88. source Amazon

Keep your hands warm while you click away with a mouse that heats up. This one from Amazon even has acupressure points to keep you feeling relaxed at work.

Let a heating pad heat and soothe you.

caption With four stars and priced at $15.56, this heating pad from Walmart is a must. source Walmart

Usually reserved for muscle aches and cramps, a heating pad is great to throw on your chair, over your legs, or anywhere else that just needs a boost of warmth. Plus, if you do get aches or cramps, you’ll be happy to have one at your desk.

Slip some heated insoles into your shoes.

caption Little Hotties thermal insoles sell for $7.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. source Bed Bath & Beyond

Get heated from the bottom up with heated insoles that will keep your feet warm inside your shoes. No need to kick off your shoes. Just slip them inside your favorite boots and you’re good to go.

Kick back and relax with a heated footrest.

caption The Indus Tool heated foot rest sells on Target’s website for $36.99. source Target

Ergonomic footrests make sitting most of the day a little more comfortable and might even help with circulation. But for added benefits, grab a model that has a heating component, too.

Keep your hands warm while you work with warming fingerless gloves.

caption The black gloves sell on Amazon for $10.99. source Amazon

Many jobs require you to work with your hands and cold, trembling fingers make it hard to type, lift boxes, fill out paperwork, or operate equipment. These warming fingerless gloves are USB-powered and come in a variety of colors.

Swap fuzzy socks for heated socks.

caption ActionHeat’s unisex socks sell for $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. source Bed Bath & Beyond

Though fuzzy socks can keep your feet warm, they might not always fit in your shoes. These heated socks, however, fit more like a traditional pair of socks and will easily slip into your shoes. Plus, they’re machine washable.