16 useful products to help you wake up and get get your day started on the right foot

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Clocky

If you still haven’t adjusted after daylight-saving time, you’re not the only one – we’re still having a hard time waking up to a pitch black sky.

Thankfully, there are products across the internet that promise to alleviate the exhaustion by helping you sleep better and wake up feeling less groggy – from a sunrise alarm clock to a programmable coffee maker.

I found some of the best ways to combat daybreak drowsiness so you can get your morning started on a positive note.

There are few things worse than waking up early on a Monday morning – even after getting a couple nights of decent sleep over the weekend. Despite years of practice, this weekly routine never seems to get any easier, and thanks to daylight-saving time, that same routine is about ten times more difficult.

We’re all facing the wrath of the time change, which recently resulted in the loss of an hour of sleep and an increase in the irritability and drowsiness of millions. As if Mondays weren’t painful enough, we’ll now have to work extra hard to complete the everyday task of hopping out of bed.

But not all hope is lost. From the time you open your eyes to when you head out the door, there are tons of products that can help keep you calm and motivated along the way. We discovered everything from an alarm that mimics the sunrise, to an eye serum infused with highly-purified caffeine – all of which will help you get on your feet and off to a good start.

Check out 16 products that will make the daylight-saving time adjustment come and go with ease:

A wake-up light alarm clock

source Amazon

Insider Picks writer Christian de Looper named this the best overall pick for wake-up alarm clocks, citing its customization options as one of its best features. The Philips Wake-Up Light alarm clock gradually brightens, mimicking the rising sun and providing a more natural way to start your morning.

An aromatherapy essential oil diffuser

source Amazon

Essential oils are a great way to start your day on a calm note. A few drops of bright lemon will bring a cheery vibe to your bedroom or bathroom to start you off on the right foot. Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton gave high marks to Urpower diffusers, which are pretty affordable. This one might seem small, but it has landed in the hands of over 10,000 reviewers and is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

A programmable coffee maker

source Amazon

This coffee maker has received great reviews and continues to rank as one of the best multi-cup coffee brewers on the market, but its best feature is that it can be programmed the night before to brew you a fresh pot of coffee in the morning (who doesn’t want to wake up to the smell of coffee?).

A high-tech smart thermostat

source Amazon

According to Insider Picks reporter, Brandt Ranj, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat is must-have if you want to make your house more energy efficient. With the Ecobee smart app, you can set the temperature to whatever level you’d like at whatever time you’d like – making it easier to leave your warm, cozy sheets.

A pack of LED smart bulbs

source Amazon

These smart lightbulbs work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit so that you can take full control of your home lighting system. With the Philips Hue app, you can set a timer to turn on your lights – a less abrasive wake up call than your typical alarm.

A nifty breakfast sandwich maker

source Target

A delicious breakfast sandwich that’s easy to make is surefire way to get anyone out of bed. Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter, took us through the process of creating her own sandwich from this breakfast sandwich maker, and she was extremely pleased with the quick and consistent results. Instructions are easy to follow, and with a few simple steps you can quickly walk out the door with a filling breakfast in hand.

Refreshing peppermint body wash

source Amazon

Peppermint does wonders for clearing your head in the wee hours of the morning. This invigorating body wash is sure to help you stay awake in the shower and leave you feeling refreshed and ready to start the day.

A citrusy facial scrub

source Target

This Morning Burst facial scrub is a fan favorite and does a great job of cleansing, exfoliating, and energizing – all in one wash. The smell of citrus and the vitamin C enriched formula will provide a refreshing kick to your morning routine.

Caffeinated energy bites

source Verb

If drinking coffee gives you jitters but you still crave that caffeine kick, then the Verb Energy Bites might be your new go-to. Quite a few team members at Insider Picks have tried them and say that they taste good and satisfy hunger and energy needs in one bite.

An alarm clock that wheels around the room

source Amazon

Setting an alarm isn’t any use if you never get out of bed after turning it off. This little guy will wheel around your room and won’t turn off unless you can catch it.

An eye serum infused with caffeine

source Sephora

An eye serum and caffeine in one bottle? Count me in. Regular users say that the Ordinary Caffeine Solution formula got rid of eye puffiness immediately and that their dark circles looked brighter after use. It won’t actually wake you up any faster, but a few minutes of self-care in the morning can give you something positive to look forward to.

An eye-opening sleep system

source Amazon

This small device monitors your bedroom for potential sleep disturbances like noise, temperature, and environmental factors, and provides feedback you can use to optimize your room’s conditions to ensure you get a better nights sleep.

An extremely loud alarm clock

source Amazon

The Sonic Boom alarm clock will solve your problem of needing to set five separate alarms every morning. It includes a pulsating, flashing light, and a 102 decibel sound to ensure that you’ll never sleep through your alarm again.

The Apple Watch series 3

source Amazon

If sound isn’t enough to help you rise from the depths of your comforter, maybe the vibration from the Apple Watch will do the trick. I wear my watch when I need a quick 30-minute nap, and I’m shocked at how a small vibration can make such a big impact in the way I wake up.

An electric towel warmer

source Amazon

There is nothing worse than hopping out of the shower to find that your towel is cold and damp. With this electric towel warmer, you can actually look forward to getting out of the shower and out the door.

A coffee scrub for the shower

source Nordstrom

We discovered the Frank Body Coffee Scrub last year after hearing rave reviews about the Australian-based company. The scrub contains ground coffee beans that exfoliate and soothe – giving your skin an invigorating boost before you even grab your cup of joe. Like the eye serum, the caffeine in this body scrub won’t actually do much to wake you up, but the process of exfoliating can help to get your circulation going.