27 products you only need to buy once in your life

caption Le Creuset offers a lifetime warranty on many of its products. source Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Not all lifetime guarantees are truly unconditional.

INSIDER has compiled a list of brands with true lifetime warranties.

Companies like Tupperware, Patagonia, Tweezerman, and more are known for their generous return and replacement policies.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

While many companies claim to have lifetime guarantees, they often come with certain conditions that prevent you from taking advantage of the warranty as advertised.

Luckily, we compiled a list of brands with true lifetime warranties. These companies will replace, repair, or refund you for your purchase, at any time, no questions asked.

From Davek umbrellas to Tweezerman tweezers, here are 27 products you’ll only have to buy once.

Any product purchased directly from Hammacher Schlemmer is covered by a lifetime guarantee.

caption The site has high-tech gadgets like the Roomba 980. source iRobot/Hammacher Schlemmer

From iPhone chargers to home furniture, the company will replace, exchange, or refund the cost of any item, at any time, for any reason.

You can get Tweezerman’s tweezers, nippers, and scissors sharpened as many times as you want, for free.

caption I’ve been using Tweezerman’s Slant Tweezers for a decade. source Edward Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

The company’s website includes instructions for sending products to get sharpened for free. However, Tweezerman’s policy doesn’t apply to products that have been misused or repaired by another service.

All of Cutco’s knives and kitchen tools are backed by the company’s “Forever Guarantee.”

caption The 5″ Petite Santoku (left) and Kitchen Classics gift set (right). source Cutco

If at any time you’re not satisfied with your Cutco product, the company will either fix the problem or send you a replacement. Cutco will also sharpen your knives for free, except for the cost of shipping.

Many of Koss’ headphones and accessories come with a warranty that covers defects and normal use for the life of the product.

caption Koss’ Pro4S over-ear headphones. source Koss

The company will repair, replace, or refund any product covered by the warranty so long as it hasn’t been used by multiple people.

Eddie Bauer lets you return any product that you’re not completely satisfied with for a full refund, at any time.

caption Eddie Bauer’s Cirruslite Down Jacket for men. source Eddie Bauer

The company promises to replace any products that are not functioning properly regardless of when it was first purchased.

Manduka’s “PRO Series” yoga mats come with a lifetime guarantee that covers defects and normal wear and tear.

caption Manduka’s Black Mat PRO. source Manduka

However, the guarantee does not cover misuse, negligence, or damage that was visible at the time of purchase.

Lands’ End unconditional “Guaranteed. Period.” policy lets you return any product at any time for an exchange or full refund.

caption The Women’s Hybrid Coat at Lands’ End. source Lands’ End

You must have proof of purchase in order to make an exchange or get a refund.

If at any time you’re not satisfied with your Polar Bottle water bottle, the company will send you a replacement for free.

caption Polar Bottle’s 24-ounce Insulated Water Bottle. source Polar Bottle

In addition to its lifetime guarantee, the company also offers free replacement caps and carry straps for your water bottle.

Feetures! socks are covered by a lifetime guarantee that lets you return any product, at any point, for a replacement.

caption Feetures! Elite Ultra Light No Show Tab socks. source Feetures!

The company will even try to match the color of your new product to that of your original purchase.

Starting at $49, Davek’s umbrellas are a bit pricey, but they can be repaired or replaced for free at any time.

caption The Davek Elite classic cane umbrella. source Davek

To protect your umbrella under the company’s lifetime guarantee, you must register it on Davek’s site.

If your Zippo Windproof Lighter ever stops working, the company will fix it for free.

caption Inside the Zippo factory on its 60th anniversary on March 1, 1992. source Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The policy only extends to the Windproof Lighters model.

Jansport’s backpacks, bags, and luggage are covered by a lifetime warranty.

caption Jansport’s Right Pack Backpack. source Jansport

If your product breaks down, and it’s covered by this warranty, the company will fix or replace it for free.

Away will repair or replace your luggage if the shell, wheel, handle, or zipper ever breaks.

caption A large Away suitcase. source https://www.awaytravel.com

However, the company’s policy does not cover electronic components of its suitcases past two years from your purchase date.

If your Briggs & Riley luggage is ever damaged, for any reason, the company will repair it for free.

caption Briggs & Riley’s Large Expandable Spinner suitcase. source Briggs & Riley

The company does not even require proof of purchase for repairs.

Any Cross writing instrument can be repaired or replaced for free, no matter how long ago you bought it.

caption The Classic Century Fountain Pen. source Cross

However, Cross’ policy doesn’t apply to lead, erasers, and ink refills that have been used up in the course of normal use. The company’s warranty also excludes emblems, customized decorations, fountain pen nibs, and other parts damaged from “impact, unreasonable use, or obvious abuse.”

Craftsman will repair or replace any of its hand tools, at any time, free of charge.

source Craftsman

The company’s lifetime warranty covers everything from screwdrivers to wrenches and hammers.

Lupine’s “Even If Chewed” guarantee replaces your pet products whenever you need to, free of charge.

caption Lupine’s Medium Dog Basics Adjustable Collar. source Lupine

Just submit a request, and you can get a replacement leash or collar for your dog within two to three business days.

If at any point you’re not satisfied with your Darn Tough socks, the company will send you a replacement pair.

caption Darn Tough’s Hiker Boot Full Cushion sock. source Darn Tough

Darn Tough promises that its socks will be “the most comfortable, durable, and best fitting socks you have ever owned.”

Many of Tilley’s hats come with a lifetime guarantee that covers defects and normal wear and tear.

caption Tilley’s Wanderer hat. source Tilley

Check the woven label inside your hat to see if it’s covered by Tilley’s warranty. If it is, just submit a claim at any time, and the company will repair or replace your hat.

Thanks to its “All Mighty Guarantee,” Osprey will repair or replace any of its products, for any reason, free of charge.

caption Osprey’s Porter 46 travel bag. source Osprey

You’ll only have to pay for shipping costs. Learn more about the company’s policy here.

All Tupperware brand products are covered by a lifetime warranty that covers many types of damage.

caption Tupperware’s Modular Mates Airtight Food Storage Container. source https://www.amazon.com/Tupperware-Modular-Airtight-Storage-Container/dp/B07ND55HTH/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Modular+Mates+Containers&qid=1558128781&s=kitchen&sr=1-1-catcorr

If your Tupperware product is chipped, broken, peeling, cracking, or warped, the company will send you a replacement or give you store credit.

If your Patagonia product is damaged, or you’re not completely satisfied with it, you can return it at any time for a repair, replacement, or refund.

caption Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece. source Patagonia

The company will repair damage caused by wear and tear “at a reasonable charge.”

French cookware company Le Creuset offers a lifetime warranty on many of its products so long as the owner has followed the company’s care and use instructions.

caption Le Creuset sauce pans. source Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Le Creuset’s cast iron, Tri-Ply stainless steel, toughened nonstick, and metal bakeware products are all covered under the company’s lifetime guarantee.

CamelBak will repair or replace reservoirs, backpacks, bottles, and accessories that have manufacturing defects.

caption CamelBak Products M.U.L.E. Hydration Backpack. source Amazon

Defective materials and workmanship is covered for the entire lifetime of the product, per “The Got Your Bak” lifetime guarantee.

Victorinox AG Swiss Army Knives are protected against defects for life.

caption Misused and abused products are not covered. source ninopavisic/Shutterstock

The lifetime warranty does not include electronic defects or damage sustained from wear and tear.

Vermont Teddy Bears have a lifetime warranty that covers everything.

The company will admit all damaged stuffed animals to its Bear Hospital, regardless of cause, at no cost.

Many of Hydro Flask’s water bottles and other products have a limited lifetime warranty that protects against manufacturer’s defects.

caption A lime green Hydro Flask water bottle. source M Lifson/Shutterstock

Hydro Flask’s guarantee covers its Hydration, Tumbler, Coffee, Beer, Wine & Spirits, Food, Large Capacity Hard Goods, and Hard Good Accessory products as well as the company’s hydration packs.