13 professional athletes who played more than one sport

caption Bo Jackson played both football and baseball. source Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images

It’s hard to be good enough at one sport to get drafted to play professionally – these 13 athletes were skilled at more than one.

Bo Jackson famously played both basketball and football, and was named an All-Star in both.

Others are less well-known for being a multi-sport athlete, like Tom Brady, who was almost lured away from football to play for the Montreal Expos.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Not every athlete is an all-around athlete, and not every athlete has the mental fortitude to take on more than sport. But these 13 pros were either skilled enough to get drafted in more than one sport or take up another sport after retiring from their original game.

From Michael Jackson’s stint in the MLB to John Brodie’s pivot from football to golf, here are 13 pro athletes who were good enough in more than one sport to make it to the big leagues multiple times.

Bo Jackson is the only athlete to be named an All-Star in both baseball and football.

caption Bo Jackson. source Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images

Jackson was drafted first overall in the 1986 NFL Draft, but instead opted to play baseball. He was called up to the majors in September 1986, and made the All-Star team in 1989, and was named MVP that year. Overall, he played in the MLB from 1986 to 1994.

Simultaneously, Jackson played in the NFL for four seasons on the Oakland Raiders, from 1987 to 1990. In his final season, he made it to the Pro Bowl. In his college football career, he was also awarded the Heisman.

Basketball icon Michael Jordan tried his hand at minor league baseball for a season.

In 1993, Jordan announced his (first) retirement from basketball. He’d later cite the loss of his father for his desire to pivot to baseball, as his father always envisioned him as a baseball player.

Jordan signed with the Chicago White Sox’s minor league team in February 1994, and headed to spring training. He played for the Birmingham Barons and the Scottsdale Scorpions until he returned to the NBA in 1995.

Deion Sanders is the only athlete to ever appear in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. He once said, “Football is my wife and baseball is my mistress.”

caption Deion Sanders. source Sean Brady / Getty

Sanders played football, baseball, and ran track during college – he continued playing football and baseball well into his professional career.

He’s more well-known as a football player, as he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion, and he appeared in the Pro Bowl eight times. Sanders played for five teams: the Atlanta Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Redskins, and the Baltimore Ravens. He retired from football in 2006.

But his baseball career is also a quite successful one. He played for nine seasons and made a World Series appearance with the Atlanta Braves in 1992. He retired from the majors in 1997, returned briefly to the minor leagues in 2001, and retired for good.

Tim Tebow, a Heisman winner and former quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, recently hit his first major league home run for the Mets.

Tebow had an extremely promising college football career, and was drafted in the first round to the Denver Broncos in 2010. Over the subsequent few years, he bounced around, and was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

In September 2016, he began playing for one of the New York Mets’ minor league teams, the Scottsdale Scorpions. In his baseball career, Tebow again has moved around and up the ranks of the Mets’ minor league organization. He was invited to spring training this year, where he hit his first home run in a major league uniform.

Russell Wilson was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles right out of high school, but he opted to go to college and play football.

Of course, Wilson is currently in the middle of an illustrious career in the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, and is a Super Bowl champ. But you might not have known that he was good enough at baseball to get drafted right out of high school. He opted to attend college instead.

In 2010, he was drafted by the Colorado Rockies, and played for their minor league affiliate. Two years later, he announced his intention to pursue football, and the rest is history.

Dave Logan is one of three players in history to be drafted by the MLB, NFL, and NBA.

caption Dave Logan. source George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Logan is most famous for his football career, from 1976 to 1984. He played for nine seasons as a wide receiver, eight of which were for the Cleveland Browns.

In 1972, he was drafted by Cincinnati Reds (MLB), but decided to attend college and play football and basketball there. After graduation, he was then drafted in the NBA by the Kansas City Kings (now Sacramento Kings), and by the Browns. He chose football, but he is one of the rare athletes skilled enough in three sports to be drafted in each.

Dave Winfield was drafted by the MLB, NFL, NBA, and the now-defunct ABA.

caption Dave Winfield. source Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Winfield is most famously a baseball player, and played for 22 years. He’s also a 12-time MLB All-Star, a World Series Champion, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and was named the third-best all-around athlete in sports history by ESPN.

But besides his baseball prowess, Winfield was an accomplished basketball player, and he was drafted by both an NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks, and an ABA (American Basketball Association) team, the Utah Stars. That same year, he was also drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, despite never playing football in college. He chose baseball.

Chris Bahr was a placekicker in the NFL and a midfielder in the North American Soccer League, the precursor to the MLS.

caption Chris Bahr. source George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Bahr was a first round draft pick for the Philadelphia Atoms in the 1975 North American Soccer League (NASL) Draft, and he was named Rookie of the Year. He played for a season before switching to the NFL.

He played in the NFL for three teams, from 1976 to 1989. Bahr is a two-time Super Bowl champ, both times with the Raiders.

Besides being one of the most decorated quarterbacks in history, Terry Bradshaw set a record for javelin throwing.

caption Terry Bradshaw. source Bettman/Getty Images

While still in high school, Bradshaw set a national record for javelin throwing – he threw it 243 feet, and earned a spot in Sports Illustrated.

Then, of course, he went on to become the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a four-time Super Bowl champ and a two-time Super Bowl MVP. He played for the Steelers for his entire 13-year career, from 1970 to 1983.

Tom Brady was drafted into the MLB, but he decided to concentrate on football.

caption Tom Brady. source Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Brady was good enough to get drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB Draft. In fact, the Expos “tried desperately” to get Brady to pick baseball over football and reportedly offered him a great deal of money.

Instead, he chose to play quarterback at the University of Michigan, and went on to become the most-decorated quarterback in NFL history, with nine Super Bowl appearances and six wins.

After retiring from football, John Brodie had a second career as a professional golfer on the Senior PGA Tour.

caption John Brodie. source Sporting News/Getty Images

At the time of his retirement in 1973, Brodie was a two-time Pro Bowler, the 1970 MVP, the 1970 NFC Player of the Year, and the longest-tenured 49er in team history.

But he was still only 38 when he retired. So, in 1985, he became a professional golfer on the Senior PGA Tour, which he continued to do until 1998. During his time, he earned $735,000 in winnings, with one win and 12 top-10 finishes.

Ray Edwards tried his hand at both professional football and professional boxing.

caption Ray Edwards. source Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

Edwards played in the NFL from 2006 to 2012, until he was surprisingly cut from the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2011, he made his debut as a professional boxer. He retired in 2016, with a record of 12 wins (seven by knockouts), one loss, and one draw.

James Jett played in the NFL, and he is also an Olympic sprinter with a gold medal to his name.

caption James Jett. source Al Bello/Al/Getty Images

Jett played in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders for nine seasons, from 1993 to 2002. At the time of his retirement, he was the eighth-leading receiver in Raiders history.

Before his time in the NFL, he appeared at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. He was part of the 4 x 100 relay team that won a gold medal.