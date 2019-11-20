A professional bridesmaid has been in over 150 weddings in just 4 years

caption Kerstyn Walsh is the founder of Hire a Bridesmaid. source Jack Gilchrist/Trent Daft

Kerstyn Walsh is a professional bridesmaid and the founder of Hire a Bridesmaid, a wedding coordination company in Australia.

Walsh got her start in the wedding industry after she was the master of ceremonies at a friend’s reception, where she had a light-bulb moment about her career.

Today, she’s been in over 150 weddings.

Hire a Bridesmaid offers pretty much everything a couple might need for their big day, from day-of services to bridal therapy sessions, where brides are given a safe space to vent about planning.

“It’s a brilliant, rewarding job, but it’s not all pretty dresses and champagne,” Walsh said of her work.

You can find out more about Hire a Bridesmaid here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kerstyn Walsh is a professional bridesmaid and wedding planner from Australia.

caption Kerstyn Walsh is a professional bridesmaid and wedding planner. source Jack Gilchrist Photography

Walsh has a background in performing, and she got into the wedding business somewhat by chance.

While acting as the master of ceremonies at a friend’s wedding, she had a light-bulb moment as she helped run the day that she wanted to make a career out of it.

Walsh then founded Hire a Bridesmaid, a wedding coordination company based in Australia.

caption Walsh founded Hire a Bridesmaid. source Luke Fletcher Photography

The company’s motto is “your professional bestie,” as Walsh and her staff aim to get to know every couple they work with intimately, differentiating them from other companies offering similar services.

It offers everything from planning to professional bridesmaid services.

“I’m that reliable, trustworthy, experienced friend you can count on when you just want your friends to have fun,” Walsh told Insider of her approach to her work.

Today, Walsh has been in over 150 weddings, serving as a bridesmaid, master of ceremonies, wedding coordinator, and anything else her clients may need.

caption Walsh has been in over 150 weddings. source Kieran Moore Photography

Walsh is there for all the intimate moments of her clients’ wedding days, which eventually led to her filling in as a bridesmaid.

“I’ve seen over 150 wedding dresses and can generally work out the ins and outs of how it’s done up, and how best to lift it for the bathroom,” she gave as an example of the duties she performs.

Walsh typically ends up as a bridesmaid for her clients when family members are too far away or the wedding parties are uneven.

caption Walsh stands with a bridal party. source Trent Daft Photography

“My first bridesmaid client was marrying an Australian after they’d lived in her homeland, Russia, for 10 years,” Walsh said.

“Her family and friends weren’t able to fly here for the wedding, so they hired me to go dress shopping, help organize suppliers, and just generally be by her side throughout it all.”

But sometimes the party just happens to be uneven, and Walsh stands in to make the photos look balanced. “Why not hire someone who can fill that gap and take care of all the logistics,” she quipped.

Walsh has to strike a balance between helping and overstepping, particularly when she’s a bridesmaid.

caption Walsh applies deodorant to a bridesmaid. source Kerstyn Walsh

“In the case of a hired bridesmaid, it’s important to read the room, understand the relationships between family, friends, and the couple, and also not butt in on those private moments,” she said.

In Walsh’s words, “Weddings can be a high-pressure situation for anyone who has a stake in the day,” and it’s her job to decrease that tension.

“A great deal of what we do is people management, from family to friends and all the suppliers who are hired for the day. We become the go-to person for everyone,” Walsh said of her staff.

“Being a professional bridesmaid isn’t just turning up on the day in a nice dress,” Walsh told Insider.

caption Walsh’s job isn’t care-free. source Jack Gilchrist Photography

“We love going dress shopping with our clients, looking at venues, and high-fiving as we lock in that last supplier,” Walsh said of the more fun moments of her job.

“But there are also tons and tons of behind-the-scenes emails, meetings and phone calls, negotiating contracts, having tough discussions when a supplier lets you down, and handling last-minute stressful situations,” she went on to say.

“It’s a brilliant, rewarding job, but it’s not all pretty dresses and champagne,” Walsh said of her work.

caption Walsh conducts bridal therapy sessions with her clients. source Luke Fletcher photography

“There’s a lot of work that you don’t see from the outside,” she added.

One of these more hidden aspects of her work is the bridal therapy sessions her company offers. This involves weekly meetings between Walsh and her clients where “brides have the opportunity to vent about their wedding annoyances and be excited with someone who ‘gets it,'” as Walsh describes them.

By creating a sense of built-in trust with the couples she works with, Walsh is better able to fulfill their needs.

“It is a huge privilege to be present at someone’s wedding day,” Walsh told Insider.

caption Walsh thinks of her job as a privilege. source Cinestory Films

“While we live by a ‘professional fun’ philosophy, I love being able to watch our dear clients say their vows,” she said of Hire a Bridesmaid.

“My job doesn’t ever feel like a job, and for that, I’m extremely grateful,” Walsh added.

You can learn more about Hire a Bridesmaid on its website.