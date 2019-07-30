2 professors installed bright pink seesaws across the US-Mexico border as a show of unity amid growing divides

- source
- Ronald Rael/Instagram
- Two California professors installed pink seesaws across the US-Mexico border, creating unity at a site divided by a border fence.
- In an Instagram video of the installation, adults and children can be seen laughing, smiling, and waving across the border.
- In recent weeks and months, the crisis on the border has reached a boiling point.
The US-Mexico border has become a contentious site under the Trump presidency, but two professors have constructed bright pink seesaws as a show of unity.
The set of seesaws were installed across the US-Mexico border, and bring together children in Sunland Park, New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. They bounced up and down, playfully, despite being separated by a looming, steel border fence.
The masterminds behind the project, Ronald Rael, a architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University, first came up with the idea a decade ago. In a blog post, Rael described the “Teeter-Totter Wall” coming to life as “one of the most incredible experiences of my and Virginia San Fratello’s career.”
In an Instagram post by Rael that has received more than 40,000 likes, adults and children alike can be seen laughing, smiling, and waving across the border. “I’m going higher than you guys!” one woman can be heard saying gleefully. As noted in the blog post, there was no advanced planning for participants in Mexico to engage with the seesaw. Rael described the event as “filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the border wall.”
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
Since taking office, Trump has been determined to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. On Friday, the Supreme Court said that the White House could use around $2.5 billion in Pentagon funding to build sections of the wall, lifting a freeze on the money that had been put in place by a lower court.
In recent weeks and months, the crisis on the border has reached a boiling point: overcrowded border facilities where many, including children, have endured abysmal conditions; US Border Patrol agents mocking migrants and Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in private Facebook groups; and the continued separation of children from their families.
The flaming pink seesaws rocking back and forth on US and Mexico soil, at least briefly, changed that narrative.
“The wall became a literal fulcrum for US-Mexico relations, and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides,” Rael wrote in the Instagram post. “The actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.”
