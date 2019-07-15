These are the programming languages that are used by America’s most valuable startups, from Airbnb to WeWork

caption WeWork source WeWork

If you’ve ever wondered which languages that developers used to build multi-billion dollar startups like WeWork, Juul, Airbnb and SpaceX, look no further.

Coding Dojo, a coding bootcamp that trains developers and helps place them in programming roles, looked at full-time job postings from the job listing site Indeed and the developer tool website StackShare to see what languages the billion-dollar plus “unicorn” startups were using to build their technology.

One of the top languages Coding Dojo sees growing strong amid the unicorns is Python.

Donovan An, director of West Coast Campus Operations at Coding Dojo, says this is because Python is a general purpose language that can be used for games and web development. But what has really made it gain popularity over the past five years is the explosion of data science and machine learning in Silicon Valley.

He also sees many tech startups using Java and JavaScript, two of the most popular languages in the overall market. While Java is widely taught in computer science programs, JavaScript is ranked as the most popular programming language, but many college curriculums aren’t teaching it.