WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All the ‘Project Runway’ winners

Project Runway is a show in which designers compete against each other for a grand prize and notoriety.

Some past winners like Christian Siriano and Leanne Marshall have gone on to create successful brands and have dressed celebrities.

Others have been less successful or moved on from designing altogether.

The latest season of Project Runway is expected to premiere in 2019.

Every season of “Project Runway” has delivered an undeniably talented designer that wins the whole competition and stuns us with their creations. But what happened to all of these designers after production wrapped up?

Here’s a look at how every winner has made it work, or not, after their the show was over.

Jay McCarroll won season one.

Known for not winning a single challenge during the entire competition, minus the actual finale, of course, Jay McCarroll dipped into filmmaking while trying to get his design career going.

McCarroll has stayed in the spotlight.

Post-Project Runway he starred in “Project Jay,” which focused on his attempts to establish himself after his win and “Eleven Minutes,” a documentary following the process of creating his 2006 New York Fashion Week collection, “Transport.” He made headlines in 2010 when he won VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” after losing 40 lbs. As for his design career it, it seems to be on hiatus while he’s focused his attention on other endeavors.

Chloe Dao won season two.

Chloe Dao won season two in a surprise victory against Santino Rice. Her impressed the judges with their elegance.

Dao is a philanthropist and judge of “Project Runway Vietnam.”

After winning the second season of Project Runway (PR), Chloe Dao returned to her hometown of Houston to continue growing her already established boutique, Chloe DAO. She also partnered with QVC and sold her designs there for three years. In 2014 she became an executive producer for and judge of “Project Runway” Vietnam. She’s also an active philanthropist, participating in the efforts of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Salvation Army of Houston.

Jeffrey Sebelia won season three.

Jeffrey Sebelia seemed to play the villain throughout the season making the fact that he won very unpalatable to many fans, though there is no denying his designs impressed.

Sebelia has tried his hand at designing doll and child clothing.

After that he got a gig designing the costumes for the 2007 “Bratz” live-action movie but was fired after calling the dolls “slutty” in an interview. Then he was named head designer of a brand called Fluxus but then left that to pursue a line of children’s clothing called La Miniatura. Sabelia took a break from La Miniatura to participate in the third season of “Project Runway: All Stars”- he placed seventh out of eleven contestants.

Christian Siriano won season four.

Easily the most successful Project Runway alum, Christian Siriano was just 22 years old when he wowed judges with his designs.

Siriano dresses the stars.

Since becoming the winner of the competition, he established his namesake line, Christian Siriano, and has continued to show at every New York Fashion Week show since 2008. The talented designer has dressed a slew of celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, and the Hadid sisters-to name a few. In 2012 he opened his first boutique in New York and in 2013 he was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a prestigious organization that validates designers. He has served as a judge on “Project Runway Junior” and was tapped to be the mentor to competing designers in the 17th season of PR.

Leanne Marshall won season five.

Season five delivered yet another commercially-successful winner in the form of Leanne Marshall.

Marshall also dresses celebrities.

Since winning her season Marshall moved to New York City and developed her line. She has also shown at New York Fashion Week every year since 2008 and her flowy dresses have been worn by the likes of Ariana Grande, Solange, Jackie Cruz, and more. In 2011 she launched a bridal line and has since become highly-recognized for her bridal gowns as well as her ready to wear designs.

Irina Shabayeva won season six.

Irina Shabayeva’s armor-inspired designs for the final Project Runway show were undeniably winners.

Shabayeva continues to design.

Since winning season six of “Project Runway” Shabayeva focused on her eponymous brand and has shown at several fashion weeks around the world. In 2011 she launched a bridal collection exclusive to Kleinfeld and has shifted her focus to bridal design since. In 2013 she also competed in season three of “Project Runway: All Stars” placing in sixth.

Seth Aaron Henderson won season seven.

Seth Aaron Henderson became the first designer to win both “Project Runway” and “Project Runway: All Stars” (season three).

Henderson focuses on sustainable fashion.

After his success within the “Project Runway” franchise, Henderson has focused on sustainable design. He’s known for using organic fabrics and plastic bottles for his designs. Most recently he partnered with the brand Feetz to release a line of 3D printed shoes.

Gretchen Jones won season eight.

Viewers were incredibly upset when Gretchen Jones won the season over fan-favorite Mondo Guerra but win she did.

Jones no longer designs and is instead a consultant.

After her Project Runway stint, Jones moved to Brooklyn, where she runs her ready-to-wear women’s line, Gretchen Jones NYC.

She told Clementine Daily, “The quick breakdown is – I have won more awards since winning season eight. I’ve started and closed down a fashion label. I achieved my ultimate “dream job” working as a fashion director for a brand name.”

Anya Ayoung-Chee won season nine.

Ayoung-Chee won season nine with quite a dramatic story. She had only taken up sewing four months before the competition and had no garments constructed when Tom Gunn visited her home before the finale. Despite all this, she pulled through and took home the title.

Ayoung-Chee owns a boutique.

Since winning the ninth season of Project Runway (despite having no sewing skills), Anya Ayoung-Chee created a clothing line and established a boutique and cafe in Trinidad and Tobago, where she currently lives. She also appeared as a mentor on the PR spinoff, “Under The Gunn” back in 2014.

Dmitry Sholokhov won season 10.

Dmitry Sholokhov was another double winner, beating out the competition on both “Project Runway” and “Project Runway: All Stars.”

Sholokhov has his own line of clothing.

After his wins, Sholokhov dedicated himself to his own line which works mostly on private commissions.

Michelle Lesniak Franklin won season 11.

After nearly being cut, Michelle Lesniak Franklin was named the champion of season 11 “Project Runway.”

Franklin continues to design in Portland.

After winning her season, and a brief stint on “Project Runway: All Stars,” Franklin returned to her hometown of Portland, Oregon where she currently lives and continues to design.

Dom Streater won season 12.

Dom Streater stole the show with her graphic prints and easily secured her spot as the winner of season 12.

Streater designs t-shirts and scarves.

After her success on “Project Runway,” she went on to win season five of “Project Runway: All Stars.” Currently, she’s living in Philadelphia and designing t-shirts and scarves as well as creating abstract paintings.

Sean Kelly won season 13.

After wowing audiences with a dress that went from white to multi-colored under the “rain” it’s no wonder that Sean Kelly won the whole competition.

Kelly is selling his designs in New York.

Post-“Project Runway” Sean Kelly is still living and designing in New York.

Ashley Nell Tipton won season 14.

Ashley Nell Tipton stood out for as much for her use of plus-size models as for the quality of her designs.

Tipton has a contract with JC Penney.

After her PR win, she signed a contract with JC Penney to design and be the face for their plus-size boutique. She has also designed plus-size patterns for Simplicity, a jewelry line for K&M accessories, and her own clothing and eyewear lines.

Erin Robertson won season 15.

Despite many thinking her collection was odd (think banana print silver coats), Robertson took home the title of “Project Runway” season 15 winner.

Robertson has had her designs appear in multiple magazines.

Since her win on season 15, Erin Robertson has returned to Massachusetts where she continues to design and do other creative work. Her designs have appeared in “Marie Claire,” “Nylon,” “Teen Vogue,” and more.

Kentaro Kameyama won season 16.

It hasn’t been long since Kentaro Kameyama claimed the title of season 16 winner but the designer has been busy working since the end of the show.

Kameyama has already had successful runway shows since his win.

He’s already shown collections at LA Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week and is currently teaching at and serves as chairman of The Fashion School of Los Angeles.

