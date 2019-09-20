A middle school student who was bullied for her Afro promised to return to school ‘bigger and better’ in an inspirational video

caption Promise Sawyers. source Facebook

Promise Sawyers started fifth grade at Head Middle Magnet in Nashville, Tennessee, in August.

After students made fun of her Afro, she made a touching inspirational video that her mother later posted to Facebook.

“Today I’m going to go to school and I’m going to come back bigger and better. Don’t let anyone tell steal your joy. Don’t give them that power,” she said.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 10-year-old girl in Nashville, Tennessee, who said she was bullied for wearing her hair in an afro made an inspiring video promising to return to school “bigger and better” than before.

Promise Sawyers told FOX 17 that she has worn her hair naturally her whole life. When starting fifth grade at a new school – Head Middle Magnet – in August, Promise first wore her hair in braids, but a few days in, she decided to wear it in an afro.

“I felt confident and pretty,” Sawyers told FOX 17 about her hair. “At my old school, people thought my hair was cool.”

Though Promise was discouraged by her new classmates’ comments about her hair, she decided to take the high road, and even made an inspirational hype video for herself.

“I went to school and I wore my hair in an afro like this, and a lot of people had a lot of mean things to say about it,” Promise says the video. “So that made me feel some type of way. So yesterday when I came home I told my mom and she said, ‘Promise, don’t forget who you are and whose you are.’ I said ‘OK.’ So today I’m going to go to school and I’m going to come back bigger and better. Don’t let anyone tell steal your joy. Don’t give them that power.”

The video went viral thanks to her mom, Qui Daugherty – when she learned her daughter had secretly recorded it on her phone, she decided to post the inspiring message on Facebook, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Daugherty told Yahoo Lifestyle that her daughter has been surrounded with positivity her whole life, and she always taught Promise to “meet a negative with a positive.”

Read more: A Texas grandmother says she was told to cut her 4-year-old grandson’s long hair – or he’d need to wear a dress to school

“The video was made at that point, like she’s really taking a stance,” Daugherty told Yahoo Lifestyle. “The immediate family was more proud of that moment, but we had no idea the impact that it was gonna make and the amount of messages.”

Now Promise’s video has more than 1.8 million views, 63,000 shares, and 8,600 comments.

“I just tell her don’t focus on the numbers,” Daugherty told Yahoo Lifestyle. “We’re not focused on the numbers. Let’s find a way we can be impactful behind this and make an influence and inspire people. That’s all we want.”