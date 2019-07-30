This cleverly designed duffel bag makes it easy to travel with a suit and keep it wrinkle-free — here’s how it works

source Propeller Outfitters

A relatively new startup called Propeller Outfitters is making it easier to pack a suit with its two-in-one Garment Duffle Bag ($95).

It has a separate garment compartment for suits or other delicate apparel that wraps around the duffel, and a spacious interior for extra shoes and other belongings.

I put it to the test and it did a great job at keeping my dress clothes wrinkle-free.

You can save $20 on the Propeller Garment Duffle Bag by using the promo code “PROPELLER20” at checkout. The discount brings the price down to $75.

Ironically, neatly packing a suit inside of a suitcase is actually pretty difficult. You can’t exactly roll them up or fold them as you’d do with T-shirts, underwear, and jeans – and you definitely don’t want to just stuff them inside your bag.

The conundrum of how to properly pack and travel with a suit has left quite a few of us running through airports, bus terminals, and train stations with our suitcases in one hand and a traditional garment bag in the other.

Lucky for us, a new startup called Propeller Outfitters has come up with a clever solution that allows you to leave your garment bags at home and conveniently carry your dress clothes, casual clothes, shoes, and other personal belongings all in one place.

That place is inside of the Garment Duffle.

How to pack the Garment Duffel

The two-in-one design combines the single compartment of a garment bag with the spacious interior of a duffle bag. With the bag empty and fully open, you can first store your suit in the flat compartment just as you would in a normal garment bag. You’ll find hooks for your hangers so your clothes can stay neatly position.

Once it’s partly zipped and folded into position, the exterior of the garment bag essentially becomes the interior of the duffle and more of your belonging can go inside. The Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle also has two designated pockets to store your favorite pair of shoes, so they’re away from your clean clothes and other belongings.

On the outside ends of the bag, are small pockets for storing items you need to reach easily like car keys, a combination lock for the gym, or your headphones. Fully opening and closing the Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle might sound a bit complicated, but it’s very intuitive.

What it’s like to use

When I first learned about the Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle, I thought it was a really smart idea, especially since I’ve dealt with the very problem it solves: jamming a nice button-up shirt and pants into my bag and hoping that the hotel I’m staying at has a decent steamer.

I put it to the test recently during a weekend stay in New York City, and, in short, the bag worked perfectly. After steaming my favorite pair of Bonobos chinos and the Ministry of Supply Aero Short Sleeve at home, I carefully packed them into the garment compartment and zipped up the bag into its duffel shape. I also had more than enough space to pack shoes, a few days worth of clothes, and my dopp kit.

When I got to my destination and was ready to change into the clothes, they came out of the bag just as they went in – clean and wrinkle-free.

The bottom line

I’m confident that others will find it just as useful as I did – maybe even more so if you wear suits to work regularly and need a way to pack them away when you’re at the gym. It keeps suits and dress clothes from wrinkling, and has ample room for all the other essentials. If you travel a lot for work, this could be a game changer.

The Propeller Outfitters Garment Duffle Bag is usually $95, which I think is a really fair price considering how utilitarian the bag is. But if you’re interested in buying one of the bags, we teamed up with Propeller Outfitters to give an exclusive discount to Business Insider readers. Simply use the promo “PROPELLER20” at checkout to save $20. At $75, I’d say it’s a great bargain.