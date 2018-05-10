Property portal 99.co teams up with tech company Tickled Media to co-represent media sales across Southeast Asia

The collaboration allows potential advertisers to buy into the digital platforms of 99.co and Tickled Media, enabling them to reach their combined audience. Tickled Media and 99.co

Singapore-based property portal 99.co and homegrown technology company Tickled Media have signed an advertising partnership deal that would allow for co-representation of their digital media assets across Southeast Asia.

In a joint statement on Thursday (May 10), the companies said that the cross-industry collaboration, touted as the first-of-its-kind, would help expand their reach; and both parties intend to start with the Indonesian market, which is considered a key market.

Tickled Media currently owns media portals theAsianparent.com and AsianMoneyGuide.com, which reach 11 million women monthly across the region.

After recently acquiring Urbanindo, Indonesia’s largest property portal, 99.co said it has become the largest home search portal in Singapore and Indonesia with more than 150,000 and 1.2 million property listings respectively.

The portal serves over 2 million property users to date and garners more than 20 million page views on a monthly basis.

The collaboration would see the creation of bundle packages that enable potential advertisers such as property developers, financial institutions, media agencies and other brand entities to buy into the digital platforms of both 99.co and Tickled Media, reaching their combined audience.

In addition, market research projects and custom packages will be offered as part of the joint initiative.

“Our Asian digital mum survey constantly shows that mums are the primary household decision makers – Chief Household Officers or CHOs, we call them – not just everyday items but for large investments like insurance, cars, education, travel, and of course, real estate,” said Tickled Media’s country manager for Singapore, Lesley Ngai.

CEO of 99.co, Darius Cheung, said that serving over two million active home seekers and investors across Singapore and Indonesia revealed signs of interest from advertisers to include the company as a part of their marketing plan.

“The brands we partner with all look to target and reach out to homeowners. Tying up with Tickled Media just made sense for us – we all know that mums are typically the ones making the day to day decisions in the household,” he added.