Prosecutors planned to release the Robert Kraft massage parlor surveillance videos. A judge temporarily stopped that from happening.

caption ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Kevin Winter/Getty

A judge temporarily halted the release of the police surveillance videos of Robert Kraft in a Florida massage parlor, after prosecutors said that they planned to release that footage.

Kraft was charged in February with soliciting prostitution as part of a larger sex trafficking ring spanning at least 10 spa and massage parlors across the state. He pleaded not guilty, opting to take the case to court.

On Wednesday, Kraft’s attorneys also filed an emergency motion to block the footage from coming out, arguing that the prosecutors’ plan to release the videos was “gross prosecutorial misconduct.”

News spread fast on Wednesday that the police surveillance videos of New England Patriot owner Robert Kraft in a Florida massage parlor was going to be released to the public, according to prosecutors in court documents.

Hours later, however, Florida Circuit Court Judge Joseph Marx stopped that from happening, at least temporarily – saying in an emergency hearing on a conference call that “I don’t want this released until I’ve ruled,” according to ABC News. Kraft’s attorneys had also filed an emergency motion on Wednesday to block the footage from coming out.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed a notice on Wednesday that it planned to release the videos, which showed Kraft and 24 other men, because of state law that requires prosecutors to provide the videos to the public and media as soon as possible, according to the Washington Post. The footage is not for the case against Kraft, but for the cases of the two women accused of running the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, where Kraft is alleged to have paid for sex.

Officials said they would “pixelate or blur depictions of obscene or pornographic images before releasing such records to the public, absent a court order,” according to court documents.

But, Kraft’s lawyers were quick to take issue with the possible release of the video. They had already asked the judge in his criminal case to not permit the release of the videos, according to CNBC, and his attorney, William Buruck, said in a hearing last Friday that the public had no interest in seeing the videos because “it’s basically pornography.”

Buruck said in a letter to the judge that the prosecutors’ plan regarding the release of the videos was “an extraordinary and alarming development involving what appears to be gross prosecutorial misconduct.” Kraft’s legal team may seek for his solicitation charges to be dismissed due to that “prosecutorial misconduct,” according to USA Today.

Last month, Kraft released his first statement regarding the incident. “I am truly sorry,” he said. “Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”