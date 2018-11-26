5 early signs of prostate cancer

caption A PSA test can test for prostate cancer. source Shutterstock

The signs of prostate cancer can be subtle.

They can range from difficulty urinating to difficulty ejaculating.

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test can tell you whether you might have prostate cancer.

Although prostate cancer is one of the most curable types of cancer out there, it is a lot easier to treat during the earlier stages. It’s hard to find it in the early stages, however, if you aren’t experiencing any particularly signs that it might be happening. That being said, there are subtle changes in your body that you may notice overall if you pay close attention.

If you do notice any of the following early signs, Dr. Bruce Sloane, practicing urology physician in Philadelphia, said that a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is the only sure indicator of early stages of prostate cancer.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, when a problem within the prostate arises, typically more PSA is released, and higher amounts of PSA can be detected in the bloodstream. Dr. Sloane suggests men over the age of 60 get their PSA levels checked.

Here are five early signs of prostate cancer.

Difficulty peeing is an early sign of prostate cancer.

caption If you notice anything off while urinating, contact your doctor. source Shutterstock

According to Dr. Sloane, one of the earliest signs of prostate cancer is difficulty peeing.

“This can span from pain while urinating, to frequent peeing or loss of bladder control. It can even become as extreme as seeing blood in your urine, or noticing a smaller flow while peeing than usual,” Dr. Sloane told INSIDER.

You might have trouble ejaculating.

caption Talk to your doctor if you are having trouble ejaculating. source Rawpixel/iStock

As Dr. Sloane noted above, one of the key symptoms of prostate cancer is checking for an unusually weak stream.

Notably, your ejaculatory stream may also fall subject to this too. If you’re noticing that you are not ejaculating as much as you usually do, or even that it’s more painful when you do, that could be something to explore with your doctor, as it often has been connected to early stages of prostate cancer, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

People may experience pain in their backs and other parts of their body.

caption Back pain is a symptom of prostate cancer. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

ProstateCancer.net identifies pain in the hips, back, chest, groin or other areas of the male body as one of the symptoms of prostate cancer. Dr. Sloane also noted that pelvic pain can also be associated with the diagnosis as well.

These symptoms, however, can be associated with a multitude of problems. Talk to your doctor to verify what the source of the pain is.

Erectile dysfunction with a quick onset could indicate a problem.

caption It’s important to take note of how quickly the problem progresses. source paolo81/ iStock

Erectile dysfunction has been connected to prostate cancer. The key here is to notice how quickly it comes on.

In a VeryWell Health article, Dr. Matthew Schmitz noted that even though older men do naturally begin to struggle with erectile dysfunction, this is a problem that develops rapidly, it might be a cause for concern regarding prostate cancer.

Weight loss is often associated with cancer, prostate cancer included.

caption If the weight loss is unintentional, consult your doctor. source rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

If all of a sudden you begin dropping weight unintentionally at a fast rate, something isn’t quite right within the body.

Rapid and unintentional weight loss can be a symptom of many other types of diseases, but if you are of the demographic at risk for prostate cancer (traditionally, men over 60 years old), Dr. Sloane suggests getting your prostate checked quickly, as this could be dangerous, and related to cancer.

