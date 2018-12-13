Protecting Our Sight: ACUVUE® Eye Health Centre to raise eye care standards in Malaysia

Johnson & Johnson Vision recognises 24 optical centres leading the way for higher eye health standards in Malaysia by delivering high quality, professional and holistic eye care for consumers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 December 2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision inaugurated 24 optical centres as ACUVUE® Eye Health Centres. Endorsed by the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (AMO), the ACUVUE® Eye Health Centre status recognises eye health centres in Malaysia that uphold quality, professional eye care services according to national guidelines and in doing so are well positioned to lead the way for higher eye health standards in Malaysia.

While Malaysians become more health conscious, many often overlook eye health. The World Health Organisation reports that myopia and high myopia were estimated to affect 27% (1893 million) and 2.8% (170 million) of the world population respectively[1] . The report further indicates that by 2050, the prevalence of myopia will be much higher in high-income regions of the Asia Pacific, in east Asia and in south-east Asia1. It is also estimated that one in every 10 children in Malaysia suffer from an undiagnosed vision impairment[2] . A Johnson & Johnson study conducted in 2017 also noted that 42% of contact lens wearers did not know contact lenses are considered a medical device requiring a prescription[3]. With Asians being at a higher risk for vision impairment, Johnson & Johnson Vision has made a push to educate the public on the importance of eye care.

“The recognition of 24 optical centres as ACUVUE® Eye Health Centre sets the standard for holistic eye care in Malaysia. This initiative continues from the introduction of consumer eye health awareness launched in 2016, to educate consumers on better eye health, how to access the best vision correction and healthier contact lens options. With the continuous cross-partnership of the Malaysian Optical Council (MOC), the Association of Malaysian Optometrist (AMO) and Johnson & Johnson, in 2017, the Contact Lens Practice Guidelines were launched to better equip eye care professionals with tools to encourage contact lens users in Malaysia to not risk their eyesight, seek proper eye examination and consultation before purchasing contact lenses,” said Jeremy Tay, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Business Unit Director.

He added, “Optometrists play an integral role as the first line of response to provide primary eye care services for the public and we believe that with the recognition and endorsement by the Association of Malaysian Optometrist (AMO), the launch of the ACUVUE® Eye Health Centres will help Malaysians gain better access to the highest quality of professional and holistic eye care to have healthier, more comfortable vision.”

An eye test is more than a vision test and comprises vision testing, clinical refraction and assessment of the efficient use of your eyes as well as an assessment of eye health. Only after completing a full eye examination, spectacles or contact lenses are prescribed and dispensed. The ACUVUE® Eye Health Centre status recognised and endorsed by the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (AMO) provides consumers with a reference point on where they may access quality eye care service provided by professionals who commit to the patient’s eye health first.

The 24 optical centres as ACUVUE® Eye Health Centre are:

ACUVUE® EYE HEALTH CENTRES Eye Health Centres Location Anna Eyecare Optometry Kuching B.L. Optometrist Bangsar Chan May May Optometrist Penang Chan Visual Care Optometrist Penang Eye Street Optometrist Old Klang Road Eyez Optometry Holdings Bangsar Village II Eyecon Optometry Melaka Eyeflex Optometrist Johor Bahru Flexzoom Optometrist Johor Bahru Focus Point Pavillion Kuala Lumpur Focus Point Signature KLCC Focus Point Signature Mid Valley I-Care By Eyez Optometry Holdings Atria I-Care By Eyez Optometry Holdings Bangsar Village I-View Optometrist Penang M & J Optometry Centre Bangsar Paris Miki 1 Utama Paris Miki KLCC Paris Miki Mid Valley S.L Chan Optometrist Ipoh Vision Space Damansara Utama Vision Space Sunway Giza Vision Space SS2 Zeiss Vision Center by Eyez Optometry Holdings Pavillion





Woon Pak Seong, President of Association of Malaysian Optometrists, said, “Most Malaysians visit an optical store as a purely retail experience. However, a visit to the optometrist is more than just buying glasses or contact lens off-the-shelf after an eye check. Regular and proper eye examinations are required to ensure that the prescription is current. Also, it is important for consumers to consult a skilled and certified optometrist, for many common eye diseases are best treated when an early diagnosis is made. As such, patients who seek a qualified optometrist at a centre that has been endorsed by the Association of Malaysian Optometrists (AMO) is assured they will receive the proper eye care service and advice.

The public is often confronted with a flood of information surrounding their eye health. Speaking as a panellist during the event, Puan Nor Azizah Ismail, Secretary of The Malaysian Optical Council commented that, “There are often misconceptions amongst the public that glasses or contact lenses are not necessary or view contact lenses as one-size-fits-all. However, the truth is that non-optometric distribution of any contact lenses may place the wearer’s eye health at risk and more importantly, wearers may miss out on crucial, regular eye health and vision checks. As such, there is a need to enable an environment for consumers to be aware of the need for eye checks with professional eye health centres, and the standard of eye care service they should be receiving as well as where can they receive it.”

