7 protein-packed breakfasts that will keep you full

caption Protein can help keep you full. source Ella Olsson/Flickr

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Consuming a high-protein, nutrient-dense breakfast can keep us feeling fuller longer and provide us with the energy we need throughout the day. Whether you make time for a big breakfast each morning or prefer to eat on the go, we’ve got seven protein-packed breakfast options for you to choose from.

A Greek yogurt parfait has 12 grams of protein per cup.

caption Add some seeds for extra protein. source Celeste Lindell/Flickr

The average 1-cup serving of Greek yogurt contains 12-17.3 grams of protein. Seeds are a great addition for extra protein, and fruit is an added bonus for fiber and flavor.

Omelets are classic.

caption You can fill omelets with with more protein. source Olha_Afanasieva / iStock

With 6 grams of protein per egg, an omelet certainly has the potential to be a protein-packed breakfast, without including any fillers. Should you choose to add cheese, meats, tofu, beans, or seeds, your protein intake will only increase. A turkey sausage and cheese omelet, for instance, contains over 30 grams of protein.

Omelets allow for creativity and can be the perfect fuel you need to kick-start your day.

Smoothies are a protein-filled breakfast for when you’re on the go.

caption Make them with Greek yogurt and peanut butter to maximize the protein. source Shutterstock

With ingredients like protein powder, Greek yogurt, or peanut butter, smoothies can easily be a great way to pack a lot of protein into your first meal of the day. Mix in some fresh fruit and vegetables, and you’ll not only have a protein-packed breakfast but a nutrient-dense one as well.

Oatmeal can have eggs added for the ultimate protein breakfast.

caption Oatmeal can be sweet or savory. source Shutterstock

With eggs or egg whites mixed in, oatmeal can become a truly protein-packed way to start your morning. You can go for a more savory breakfast with plain oats, eggs, and crushed red pepper, or you can opt for a more dessert-like breakfast by mixing oats with peanut butter and protein powder or eggs to balance the sugar content with protein.

And with just over 6 grams of protein in a half cup of dried oats, anything you add on top of it that has protein too will only up your protein game.

Vegetable frittata can be made as breakfast meal prep.

caption Frittatas are a quick breakfast that can last all week. source Pinterest/Avocado A Day

This is a quick and easy food that can be stored in the fridge for a healthy, protein-packed breakfast all week long. All you need are eggs, egg whites, any and all veggies, cheese, and herbs.

Depending on the size of your egg, each one will have between 5 and 7.9 grams of protein, so this is a perfect way to pack in the protein.

Protein pancakes literally have protein in the name.

caption Protein pancakes are tasty and give you lots of protein. source iStock

Pancakes are a staple in breakfast food options. For those looking to eat a filling breakfast, but have some flexibility, protein pancakes are the perfect fit. With protein-rich ingredients like flax meal, egg whites, and protein powder, these pancakes are protein-packed and can include any additional fruits or toppings as you see fit for taste.

Cottage cheese can be eaten with lots of things.

caption Cottage cheese has lots of protein and calcium. source Flickr

You either love cottage cheese or you don’t – but texture aside, it’s a great source of both protein and calcium. In fact, it packs a whopping 25 grams of protein in one cup. Plus, it can be eaten in a variety of ways.

SELF recommends eating it as is or creating a pudding-like substance using frozen bananas and vanilla extract.